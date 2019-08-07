Steve Smith, the former Clemson men's basketball assistant who was fired in May, has been hired as an assistant at Florida State.
Smith was fired in the wake of comments caught on an FBI wiretap that some believed tarnished the Tigers' football program, which has won two of the last three national championships. The wiretap was a part of the FBI's ongoing investigation into corruption in college basketball.
"That's why football is so successful," Smith said while discussing former Duke forward Zion Williamson's recruitment. "If you do it and use resources at Clemson, like you can really keep everything tight."
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney said he fielded an apology phone call from men's basketball coach Brad Brownell.
"Just disappointed," Swinney said. "because I know how we run our program. Very proud of how we run our program. We've always been a program committed to doing things the right way and always will be."
Smith joins a Florida State program that won 29 games last season before losing to Gonzaga in the Sweet 16.
"I have known Coach Smith for a decade or more, and he is well-respected in our profession," Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said. "He knows the ACC, and he knows the brand of basketball we play at Florida State. I'm confident he will be an outstanding addition to our staff."
Brownell did not response to a text message requesting comment on Smith's hiring.