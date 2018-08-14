CLEMSON — Sam Blackman, a former Clemson athletic department employee, has been charged with grand larceny, according to documents from the Pickens County Public Index and the Clemson University Police Department.
Blackman was charged with petit larceny for alleged theft of athletic department equipment over the weekend. On Tuesday he was charged with grand larceny as well, for a value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000. He posted bail Tuesday with a $5,000 personal recognizance bond and is not permitted to return to Clemson's campus while his two charges are pending, with the exception of to attend court.
According to documents from the Clemson University Police Department, police were dispatched to Jervey Athletic Center on campus in July for suspected grand larceny. A university employee, assistant athletic director for video and technology Richard Bagby, told a university police officer that he noticed the athletic department was missing various types of video recording equipment that added up to nearly $4,000 worth of merchandise. Bagby said he suspected Blackman was responsible and told police there was an eBay account selling similar units with a username that led him to believe the account belonged to Blackman.
Then last week, Aug. 7, Blackman allegedly took and carried away a video decimator from the athletic department by concealing it under his shirt before he left a storage room in Jervey. Police documents say "the incident was recorded on a covert video recording device that had been placed in the room due to recurring thefts."
Blackman served as the athletic department's historian and started working in the athletic department in the 1980s. He co-authored a book, "Clemson: Where the Tigers Play" and retired in June after nearly 40 years of service to the university.
"The arrest results from an ongoing Clemson University investigation that began last month when items were reported missing by members of the athletic department,” Clemson wrote in a press release sent out Saturday in regards to the petit larceny charge. “CUPD is being assisted by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in the investigation."