Former Citadel star Asher Wojciechowski used Major League Baseball's Players Weekend to honor another Charleston-area athlete.

Wojciechowski, now pitching for the Baltimore Orioles, wore a shirt bearing the words "Love is stronger than hate" to recognize former Charleston Southern player Chris Singleton.

For #playersweekend I am honored to rep loveyourneighborbrand and support @csingleton__2 •••On June 17th, 2015 a white male who wanted to start a race related war, walked into Mother Emmanuel AME in downtown… https://t.co/NrtxGGcPaz — Asher Wojciechowski (@AsherWojo) August 26, 2019

Singleton uttered those inspiring words after his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was among the nine worshipers murdered at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in 2015.

"I am honored to rep love your neighbor brand and support (Chris Singleton)," Wojciechowski posted on Twitter.

In addition to his "Love Your Neighbor" brand, Singleton went on to play minor league baseball for the Chicago Cubs, makes inspirational speeches around the country and works as director of community outreach for the Charleston RiverDogs.

Players Weekend is an annual event begun in 2017 that allows all 30 MLB teams to wear alternate uniforms and players to use custom-designed gear during games.