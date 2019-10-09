Former Citadel football standout Noah Dawkins could be poised to play in his first NFL regular-season game.

Dawkins, an all-Southern Conference linebacker at The Citadel, was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, the club announced. He'll wear No. 52 for the Bucs and will travel with the team as a member of the active roster for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers in London.

The 6-1, 235-pound Dawkins had spent the first five weeks of the regular season on the practice squad of the Cincinnati Bengals after a tryout as an undrafted free agent.

He is the second former Citadel player on an active NFL roster this season, joining Andre Roberts, the starting kickoff and punt returner for the Buffalo Bills.

Dawkins, from Byrnes High School in Spartanburg, finished his Citadel career with 166 tackles, 31½ tackles for loss, 14 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

At The Citadel’s pro day last spring, Dawkins ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds despite tweaking his hamstring during the sprint. He had reportedly run a 4.37 the week before The Citadel’s pro day and made ESPN analyst Mel Kiper’s “big board” of 300 draft prospects before the NFL draft.

In addition to signing Dawkins, the Bucs released veteran inside linebacker/safety Deone Bucannon.