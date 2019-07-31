Robert Acunto, a former member of the athletic staff at The Citadel, is the new athletic director at Presbyterian College.

Presbyterian announced Wednesday that Acunto, who has been in college athletics for more than 20 years, is taking over its athletics program after a year as a senior associate athletic director at the University of Texas at El Paso.

“We are excited that Rob is bringing his broad base of experience and leadership to the PC athletic program,” Presbyterian College president Bob Staton said Wednesday.

Acunto spent eight years at The Citadel, joining the staff in 2010 as assistant athletic director for compliance and academic services, and in 2016 was promoted to the senior director by AD Jim Senter.

Acunto served as interim director of athletics from December 2017 to July 2018 after Senter left to become AD at UTEP. Acunto eventually joined Senter in Texas before circling back to South Carolina.

As interim director for the Bulldogs, Acunto sat on the school’s executive leadership team and financial review board. He helped develop a comprehensive, six-year strategic plan focused on cadet-student-athlete development and academic achievement, competitive excellence, and fiscal sustainability.

Stops prior to The Citadel include an associate athletic director role at American University and a job as an assistant commissioner for the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Acunto replaces Danny Sterling at Presbyterian.

“The opportunity at PC fits what I’ve been looking for,” Acunto said. “I’m excited about serving as the athletic director at a small, private liberal arts college that has an outstanding academic program.”