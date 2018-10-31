Unapologetic about his Palmetto State foundation, former Citadel pitcher J.P. Sears was glad to see two former South Carolina Gamecocks capture World Series titles on Sunday.
All-Star outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. came up with big hits for the Boston Red Sox, and utility man Steve Pearce won World Series MVP for his performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Of course, Sears was also rooting for the New York Yankees, the team that picked him up in a November 2017 trade five months after he was drafted by the Seattle Mariners. But Boston bounced the Yankees out in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Regardless of who was on the field, the games gave the Sumter native that itch to get back on the field.
“I’m just ready to play,” said Sears, whose 2018 season with the Charleston RiverDogs was cut short due to injury.
Sears started 11 games with Charleston, his last on June 21, before his shoulder started giving him problems. Doctors thought he had torn his labrum, but luckily, the left-handed pitcher avoided serious damage.
Now in the offseason, Sears is healing and hopes to be throwing soon. He’s rehabbing in town and is using the Citadel facilities for workouts.
Before the injury, the 22-year-old was having a good season for the RiverDogs, the Yankees low-level Class A affiliate.
Despite going 1-5, Sears posted a 2.67 ERA and fanned 54 batters in just 11 games.
The shoulder issue kept him out for the second half of the season, which he largely spent down in Tampa doing rehab and working with other pitchers.
“The main thing has been patience,” he said. “It’s definitely been tough. But I have to make sure I’m 100 percent and ready for next season.”
Despite the setbacks, Sears said the season was far from a loss. He learned a lot while playing in Riley Park, which is the same stadium he played at when he was a Citadel Bulldog.
The transition to professional baseball has been rewarding. But Sears knows the journey is far from over.
The goal is to get to the other side of the TV, where guys like Bradley and Pearce have made names for themselves.
“Those are the guys who have made it to where we want to be,” he said. “They play the game the right way, and it shows."
Sears is months away from finding out if he’ll start the 2019 season in Charleston or move elsewhere in the Yankee farm system. Either way, he says he’ll be ready to go.