Former Citadel football player breaking diversity ground in college athletics

A Valentine's Day basketball game on a week night at The Citadel can be a tough draw, even for the most romantic of hoop fans.

Brandon McCladdie found that out the hard way when he was a sports marketing intern at The Citadel.

"My idea was to invite any sororities from the College of Charleston to come visit with cadets on campus at the game," McCladdie recalled. "Some of our male cadets did show up, but they quickly turned around when they saw the turnout. They said, 'We'll just go watch the game.'

"I don't think The Citadel has implemented that idea since I left."

McCladdie has come a long way in athletics administration since that Valentine's Day flop.

An all-Southern Conference defensive back for the Bulldogs' football team, the 2013 Citadel graduate was recently hired as the new director of athletic development at Davidson College. That puts McCladdie in charge of fundraising for athletics at the alma mater of NBA star Stephen Curry.

It's a big job for a 29-year-old, and an important step forward for diversity in college athletics administration, where minorities are not always well represented.

"If you are looking at senior athletics administration roles, I think Brandon is breaking ground," said Davidson athletic director Chris Clunie, a former Wildcat basketball player who is one of 51 black athletic directors among 354 NCAA Division I schools. "You look around the country, and those numbers are not what other numbers are just in terms of representation.

"Whenever you have someone like Brandon to fill a job like that, it continues a shift, a positive and important shift, in college athletics."

McCladdie, who went to Evans High School near Augusta, Ga., was a good enough football player at The Citadel to earn a free-agent tryout at the Dallas Cowboys' rookie camp after his senior season.

But he had already begun laying the groundwork for a career in college athletics, majoring in sports management while graduating a semester early, and then earning a master's in business. In addition to sports marketing at The Citadel, he did internships for Charleston County Parks, the Charleston Battery soccer team and The Citadel's Brigadier Foundation, the fundraising arm for Citadel athletics.

"That's when I knew college sports was the space for me," said McCladdie, who credits Citadel administrators such as Andy Solomon, J.B. Weber and Larry Leckonby, and former College of Charleston AD Joe Hull, for helping to guide him.

"So many people there poured into me and were willing to connect with me off the field and help me grow into who I am today," McCladdie said. "Joe Hull and Larry Leckonby, they knew about my overall goal of being an athletic director one day, and they told me athletic development would be a good fit for me.

"If you look at current trends, fundraising is very important in the role of athletic director. They told me, 'To reach your goal, this is a good fit for you.'"

McCladdie followed their advice with a one-year internship in Cleveland with the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics before moving on to jobs at Virginia and Oregon State.

In 2½ years at Virginia, McCladdie rose from annual giving assistant to assistant director of The Virginia Athletics Foundation. In 2½ years at Oregon State, he was a key fundraiser for capital and endowment support as director of development for athletics, helping the team reach a record-breaking fundraising year in 2019.

When the job at Davidson came open, McCladdie knew he wanted to come back East to be closer to home.

"It's a great opportunity for me to lead my own shop at a school I am familiar with," he said. "And Davidson is a school that I know does things the right way on and off the field."

McCladdie's resumé and personality pushed him to the top of the pile, Clunie said.

"It's really hard now with COVID-19 to conduct interviews and do everything through Zoom and not meet people face-to-face," Clunie said. "But with Brandon, I really felt like I had met him face-to-face. He's very authentic and charismatic, and he really gets it.

"You got the sense this is something he's really been working toward, and the timing was right for both of us. I felt like he was a kindred spirit and somebody who could help us turn the page in a powerful way at Davidson."

It's also important to be a role model, McCladdie said.

"I had so many great administrators pour into me and teach me, but I noticed that none of them looked like me," McCladdie said. "I knew that I wanted to get into this space, and I had some very candid conversations about what that would look like, especially in fundraising.

"I would say that I'm standing on the shoulders of others, and hoping to carry the torch and be a leader in college athletics, to be in a position to have a major impact on student-athletes."