Mount Pleasant native and former NFL star Dexter Coakley is on the ballot for the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Coakley, an All-Pro linebacker with the Dallas Cowboys following his years at Wando, joins former Citadel greats Stump Mitchell, Brian Ruff and Art Baker on the ballot.

Ladson native Harold Green and Summerville’s Stanford Jennings have also been nominated, as well as former Cainhoy High School great Robert Porcher.

The pool of 50, which includes former players and coaches, will be narrowed down through two rounds of voting. The first round runs through Dec. 9 and is exclusive to fans with Hall of Fame membership. That can be acquired through scfootballhof.org/membership/join.

From there, online voting can be found at scfootballhof.org. A final round of voting to select the 2020 class will run through mid-January. Induction is scheduled for April in Greenville.

Here’s a little more about the players with Lowcountry ties:

Dexter Coakley – After starring at linebacker for Wando and then Appalachian State, Coakley was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 1997 NFL draft. He played for 10 seasons that included three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro selections.

Robert Porcher – The former Cainhoy High star turned a great career at South Carolina State into a first-round selection in the NFL draft. The defensive end played 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, including three Pro Bowl nods (1997, 1999, 2001).

Stump Mitchell – After starring at The Citadel from 1977 to 1980, Mitchell played running back for nine seasons in the NFL for the St. Louis Cardinals. He went on to serve on several college and NFL coaching staffs, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and currently the Cleveland Browns.