Former Charleston star Jarrell Brantley thriving in NBA bubble with Utah Jazz

The idea of spending three months in the middle of a pandemic in Orlando, Fla., – even though it was at Walt Disney World Resort – made some NBA players cringe.

The notion of being away from their families for such an extended period of time, of playing in front of empty arenas in what amounted to little more than glorified pick-up games, was too much for about a dozen NBA players. Los Angeles Lakers starting guard Avery Bradley, whose son has a history of respiratory issues, opted out of the NBA bubble, which is the league’s way of completing the season after the coronavirus halted play in early March.

Many of the elite NBA stars grumbled about having to spend time isolated from family and friends with little to do when they were off the court.

Utah Jazz rookie Jarrell Brantley took a different approach to the restart of the NBA season that began in earnest in July. The former College of Charleston star, who has spent most of the year in the NBA’s G-League, viewed the bubble as an opportunity to not only continue to get paid to play the game he loved, but to watch and learn from the world’s greatest players.

“The bubble has actually been a pretty cool place for me,” Brantley said in a telephone interview from Orlando. “I can’t speak for the other guys in the league, I don’t know how they feel about it, but for me, it’s an opportunity to work on my craft and watch how the best players in the world work on their games.”

Brantley realized quickly that the habits he developed while playing at College of Charleston – the extra shooting, the conditioning, the mental preparations – were the same used by some of the game’s elite players. When Brantley would hit the gym for some extra late-night shooting, he could look across the court and see LeBron James or James Harden or Kawhi Leonard doing the same thing.

“You are just not going to get this opportunity again,” Brantley said. “This is history. Normally, you are around your teammates and see their work habits. (Utah Jazz guard) Donovan Mitchell is a great role model for me and I see how hard he works every day. But when you see the other guys doing what you’re doing, it only reinforces that I’m doing it the right way.”

Brantley is staying at the Coronado Springs Resort in Disney World. When he’s not playing in a game, practicing or working out, there’s still plenty to do. It is, after all, Disney World. There’s fishing, golf, ping pong, cornhole and video games.

“I’d never been to Disney, so this has been pretty cool,” Brantley said. “The NBA has done a great job of making this as good an experience as possible for the players. The camaraderie of the players has been great. You see LeBron and he’s just like one of the guys. I know the guys that are married and have families miss them, but guys like me, this has been a blessing.”

Brantley is convinced that being in Orlando might be the safest place to be during a pandemic.

“We get tested every day and there have been like zero positive tests since everyone got into the bubble, the NBA did it the right way,” Brantley said. “I’m not a scientist, but I’ve gotta believe that this is the safest place to be in the country. I know I’m safer here than I’d be at home.”

Playing without any fans in the arenas has taken some getting used to.

"I think it helps guys like me because it feels like more of a pick-up game and you can relax," Brantley said. "I know the guys that have been in the league a while miss the fans, miss their energy."

Brantley proved that he could be a dominant player in the G-League. He averaged 18.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in his rookie season. He played well enough to get called up for a handful of games with the Jazz. Since NBA rosters were expanded to include 17 players – two more than during the regular season – Brantley was invited to join the Jazz in Orlando.

The 6-6, 250-pound forward played in the final four regular-season games. He collected his first NBA points – a three-pointer – against the San Antonio Spurs.

“It in the moment you are not thinking, ‘wow, that was my first NBA basket,’” Brantley said. “I was never stressed about scoring. I wanted to play the game the right way and I figured the points would come when the opportunity was there. I didn’t want that to be my last NBA basket.”

It wasn’t. Less than a week later, in the final regular-season game before the start of the playoffs, Brantley had his best NBA outing, scoring 13 points and handing out six assists.

“Jarrell came in and hit some big shots, made some great plays,” Mitchell said. “I think guys like Jarrell are really starting to step up and find their confidence and that’s really what this is about. The young guys are really starting to find themselves and we’ve just got to continue to build upon it.”

Brantley became just the third player in College of Charleston program history to play in an NBA playoff game, joining Anthony Johnson (multiple teams) and Drew Goudelock (Los Angeles Lakers). Brantley has played in two games during the best-of-seven playoff series against Denver.

“I want to be out there when the game matters, so I know I’ve got to take it one step at a time,” Brantley said. “It was a powerful moment for me. Everyone knows my journey. In a weird way, I’m living this dream for a lot of people. I’m not just playing for myself, it’s like we’re doing it together.”