Former Charleston star Goudelock wouldn't change anything about his pro basketball career

It had been seven years since Andrew Goudelock had last seen Steph Curry on a basketball court.
The two former rivals had spent two seasons battling against each other for supremacy in the Southern Conference – Goudelock playing for College of Charleston and Curry at Davidson. While their college careers overlapped for just two years – from 2007-09 – Goudelock and Curry were widely considered to be among the top pure shooters in college basketball. Goudleock finished his career with a school record 2,571 points.
“I always looked forward to playing against Steph,” Goudelock said. “He always brought out the best in me, and I’d like to think I did the same for him.”
By the spring of 2016, those memories had long faded. Steph Curry was, well, Steph Curry. He’d already led the Golden State Warriors to the first of three NBA championships and was capping off back-to-back MVP seasons.
He was an established global superstar with own shoe line.
While Goudelock, a second-round pick of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2011, had seen some success in the NBA, he’d spent most of his professional basketball career playing overseas. This was his second stint in the NBA, signing late in 2016 with the Houston Rockets after spending most of the year in China with Xinjiang Flying Tigers.
The Warriors had just dispatched the Rockets in five games and Goudelock wanted to say hello to his old rival. Goudelock had played sparingly during the series, while Curry had missed all but one game, suffering a sprained knee in the opener.
“To be honest, I wasn’t even sure Steph would even remember me,” Goudelock said.
He did. As Goudelock approached the Warriors' locker room, their eyes met and Curry’s face broke out into a wide grin.
“He came up to me and he was like, ‘Drew this is crazy, can you believe how far we’ve come since College of Charleston and Davidson,’ ” Goudelock said. “I was thinking, ‘no, you’ve come a long way’. I mean he’s Steph Curry. He’s Steph Curry. But he was great. He’s such a great guy. We talked for a while about the old days and the battles we had against each other. It was great catching up with him.’”
Goudelock, 31, would have loved to have stuck around longer in the NBA – the Stone Mountain, Ga., native played in 49 games with the Lakers and Rockets, scoring 20 points for Los Angeles in a playoff game against San Antonio – but there’s very little about his basketball career that he’d change.
“Everyone has their own path, and this has been mine,” Goudelock said. “I always felt like I was an NBA player that I had NBA talent, but that just wasn’t my path. I took a different path, and I’ve been able to see and do things that a lot of NBA players never get to. I still get to play the game I love and I’m still getting paid well to do it. I'm blessed.”
When he was released by the Lakers in 2012, Goudelock admits it took him a while to get over the hurt of not playing in the NBA. He spent the next several seasons trying to prove that he still belonged.
“I played angry after I got released,” Goudelock said. “I was still out there trying to show I could play in the NBA. It’s what drove me for a couple of years.”
When the calls from the NBA never materialized, Goudelock began to appreciate what he was able to experience.
“I’ve learned a lot about other people and about myself because I’ve been able to see so many different places and cultures," Goudelock said.
Goudelock has played in five different countries – Russia, Turkey, China, Italy and Israel – over the past seven years. His year in Israel with Maccabee Tel Aviv has been his favorite stop so far. He helped lead the club to the Israel State Cup.
“The fans were great, the people treated us so well and the food was good,” Goudelock said. “For me, the weather was perfect. It was like living in Miami year-round. My family loved Israel.”
Goudelock has spent two different seasons playing in China – 2015-16 with Xinjiang and 2018-19 with Shandong – where he was separated from his wife and his four children and had to expand his taste buds.
“The money was really good in China, but living there is different,” Goudelock said. “You don’t see Black people, and there are not a lot of Americans, either. But I was able to see a different lifestyle, and it opens your mind up to different possibilities. I didn’t bring my family over there - the season is pretty short - but I missed them."
Goudelock said he never got used to the food.
"The food is the biggest difference," he said. "They have things on the menu I’ve never seen before – sea slugs and pigeons with their eyes cut out. It’s different. If you had questions, the waiters would just say it was chicken or beef.”
This past season, Goudelock was coming off an injury and played just a handful of games for Umana Reyer Venezia, an Italian club based in Venice. In early March, the country was hit especially hard by the coronavirus.
“I was stuck in my apartment for about 30 days,” Goudelock said. “I was going crazy. It was so boring. My wife and kids were about ready to come over to Italy, but when the virus hit, so we had to cancel their flights. It was crazy in Italy. The only things open were grocery stores, the pharmacy and hospitals. It was deserted. When President Trump started to close the (U.S.) border, I got out of there and came home.”
It was during the lockdown period in Italy that Goudelock learned about the death of former NBA superstar and Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant.
“I was sitting on my couch when a teammate called me,” Goudelock said. “He was like, ‘Did you hear about Kobe' and the first thing I thought was that he punched someone or something like that. He said, 'Kobe is dead'. I told him to stop joking around, but I turned on the TV and he was dead. I couldn’t believe it. I cried like a baby.’”
The two had been teammates for one season, and it was Bryant who had given Goubelock his nickname of ‘mini-Mamba’ during their time together.
“I’m not going to sit here and say Kobe and I were best friends,” Goudelock said. “He was my idol growing up and we did share some moments together. Even now, it doesn’t seem real.”
Goudelock is a free agent and hoping to sign in the next few weeks.
“I’ve got some offers and I’m just weighing my options,” he said. “I’m not done yet. I want to play as long as my body with let me. Hopefully, we are playing basketball this year, but with this virus, you don’t know what’s going to happen next.”