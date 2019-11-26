Pinewood Prep has named J.W. Myers, a former football player at Charleston Southern, its new head football coach.

Myers has been on the Pinewood Prep coaching staff since 2016. He is the former head coach at Coastal Christian Prep in Mount Pleasant.

“I am honored to lead the football program at Pinewood Preparatory School,” Myers said. “I believe that there is an unlimited amount of support and opportunity here at Pinewood to allow our football program to excel. It is my goal to not only be successful on the field but to also succeed in building young men of high character.”

Myers coached at Coastal Christian for seven years, winning a region title and earning coach of the year honors in 2015.

He takes over for Michael Wright, who has stepped down after seven seasons at the school. Wright guided the program to its only state championship game in 2015, finishing that season at 11-2. The Panthers went 1-19 the last two seasons, including 10-0 this season.

“J.W. does everything with hard work and integrity at the forefront and inspires his player to do the same thing,” Pinewood Prep athletic director Andy Morgan said. “He has a passion for Pinewood football with a clear vision of where the program needs to go and will go. He will bring an energy that will be contagious and instill the mindset of a winning culture with the proper attitude.”

Basketball preseason rankings

The South Carolina basketball coaches association recently unveiled its top 10 preseason rankings for each classification, as well as a list of top five seniors in each division.

In Class AAAAA boys, local ranked teams include James Island (8th) and Ashley Ridge (9th). Goose Creek’s Jamel McGowan was named one of the top five senior players for this season.

The Goose Creek girls enter the season ranked fifth in AAAAA. James Island is ranked sixth, Summerville is ranked seventh, and Wando was ranked in a tie for 10th.

Goose Creek’s Aniyah Oliver and James Island’s Augusta Dixon are ranked as top five senior players in AAAAA.

Bishop England is ranked third in the Class AAA girls poll. Oceanside Collegiate is one of three local teams ranked in the Class AA boys list. The Landsharks are ranked fourth, followed by Woodland at No. 7 and North Charleston at No. 9.

North Charleston’s Darjawuan Brown is listed as a top five senior player in AA.

Woodland’s girls are ranked sixth in Class AA. Military Magnet is ranked fifth in Class A girls with Cross ranked 10th. Cross guard Lauryn Wilson is a top five senior girl in Class A.

Charleston Math & Science is ranked seventh and Military Magnet 10th in the Class A boys poll. Wendell Seabrook of CMS is a top five senior boy in Class A.

North-South volleyball

Oceanside Collegiate’s Sophie Meredith was named the most valuable player of the South all-star team for AAA/AA/A at last weekend’s annual North-South all-star volleyball matches at Erskine College.

Meredith led her team to a 3-2 win over the North all-stars of Class AAA/AA/A. Meredith has signed to play at USC Aiken next year.

Wando’s Grae Gosnell, an Indiana signee, was the most valuable player in the AAAAA/AAAA contest. Gosnell’s South team fell to the North, 3-1.