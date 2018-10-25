Former Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Rocco Baldelli on Thursday was named the new manager of the Minnesota Twins.
Baldelli, 37, becomes the youngest manager in Major League Baseball.
His pro career began with the Tampa Bay Rays, who made him the sixth overall pick in the 2000 MLB draft. After rookie ball, he was promoted to Charleston in 2001. At the time, Charleston was a Class A affiliate of Tampa Bay. The RiverDogs are now part of the New York Yankees' minor league system.
In his only season in Charleston, Baldelli batted .249 with 8 homers and 55 RBIs through 113 games.
It wasn’t long before the Rhode Island native made his major league debut in 2003. He batted .289 with 11 home runs and 78 RBIs his rookie year, cementing his spot on the Rays' roster.
Unfortunately, injuries derailed his plans. He missed the entire 2005 season due to recurring hamstring issues and never played more than 92 games in a season after that. Baldelli retired in 2010 after seven seasons.
However, his ties to the game remained intact. Baldelli stayed with the Rays organization, doing some scouting for the franchise and serving as a first base coach for the team for three of the past four years.
At Minnesota, he inherits a team that went 78-84 last season and finished second in the America League Central Division behind the Cleveland Indians.