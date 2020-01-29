Chevez Goodwin was not eager to leave College of Charleston three years ago.

"I loved it down here, I really did," the 6-9 forward said Wednesday. "It broke my heart when I had to leave."

But Goodwin, a junior from Blythewood, has found a home at Wofford since he transferred to the Spartanburg school. He demonstrated his progress with a career-best 25 points and eight rebounds on his return to Charleston in the Terriers' 79-56 rout of The Citadel before 1,263 fans at McAlister Field House.

Goodwin hit 11 of 12 shots and scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half as the Terriers' pulled away for their second win over The Citadel this season to improve to 14-8 overall and 6-3 in the Southern Conference.

Kaiden Rice was the only Bulldog in double figures with 15 points as The Citadel lost for the ninth straight time to fall to 6-14 overall and 0-9 in the league.

Goodwin said playing time was the main reason he left College of Charleston after averaging 9.8 minutes in 35 games during the 2016-17 season. After sitting out a season, he had to wait his turn behind all-SoCon center Cam Jackson and 6-11 backup Matt Pegram of Wando High School on a Wofford team that went 30-5, won the SoCon title and beat Seton Hall in the NCAA Tournament.

"I just wanted to play," he said. "I'm a basketball player and a competitor. I loved my teammates at College of Charleston and still keep in contact with those guys.

"I had to have a lot of patience last year with a lot of good players in front of me. Those guys taught me a lot, and I'm grateful for everything they taught me. Now it's my turn to handle the torch and try to get us back in the tournament again."

Citadel coach Duggar Baucom planned to give promising 6-9 freshman Brady Spence his first career start against Wofford. But Spence came down with an illness, and 6-9 freshman Stephen Clark and 6-7 post Eddie Davis were no match for Goodwin, who is 16 of 17 from the floor for 36 points and 15 rebounds in two wins over The Citadel this season.

Rice hit 3 of 9 from distance for his 15 points, but The Citadel was just 6 of 28 from 3-point range (21.4 percent), the third game in a row the Bulldogs have shot under 24 percent from long range. But the real damage came in the paint, where Wofford had a 44-20 advantage, including 16-6 on second-chance points.

Nathan Hoover hit 8 of 11 shots for 19 points for Wofford, and point guard Storm Murphy had 14 on 6 of 8 from the floor.

Forward Derek Webster gave the Bulldogs some early energy in his first start of the season, but played only 17 minutes before he joined The Citadel's injury list. Forward Hayden Brown (hamstring) missed his 14th game of the season.

"I thought Derek did a good job on Chevez in the first half, and our press was bothering them some," Baucom said. "At one point, they had seven turnovers and one assist. But when Derek went out, we can't maintain that. He's got something orthopedic, so we'll try to get him better."

The shot chart had The Citadel making 9 of 19 in shots at the rim, while Wofford went 15 of 19.

The Citadel plays Saturday at Mercer, which shocked SoCon leader ETSU with a 71-55 road upset on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs then go to UNC Greensboro before returning home for a Pack the Mac night against VMI on Feb. 8.