Former Bishop England football coach Jack Cantey dies at age 84

Former Bishop England High School football coach Jack Cantey died Saturday at the age of 84.

Cantey was the coach at his alma mater for 30 years, compiling 184 victories over that span and earning a spot in the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The football stadium at Bishop England, on Daniel Island, is named in his honor, and his son John played quarterback for him at BE and is the Bishops' current coach.

One of Cantey's best teams at Bishop England, which at that time was located in downtown Charleston, was the 1967 squad. That team went 10-0 in the regular season and played St. Andrews in a Lower State championship game that drew some 20,000 fans to Johnson Hagood Stadium.

Charleston businessman and author Tommy McQueeney was a sophomore on that 1967 team, which honored Cantey with a scholarship in his name in 2018.

“The thing I remember most about Coach Cantey was that, as a coach, he had your best interest at heart,” McQueeney told the Daniel Island News at that time. “There was no ego involved on his part. He just wanted you to be the best student and football player.”

Former Bishop England coach Jim Daniel said Cantey influenced many in the Lowcountry, as did the late John McKissick at Summerville.

"This legend positively influenced so many people in our community, including mine," Daniel posted on Twitter. "Best thing to happen to me when I was the head coach at BE. Can see him and Coach McKissick talking Laurinburg (training camp) stories in heaven! Thanks Coach!"

Cantey also served as assistant principal and athletic director at Bishop England, and also coached at Winnsboro, Lake View and Moultrie high schools. He was married to his wife, Rosemary, for 63 years, and they have five children and 16 grandchildren.

Cantey was head coach at Bishop England from 1964-93 and compiled a 184-132-7 record before retiring. He led the Bishops to numerous region championships and the state championship game in 1976. The younger Cantey led BE to state titles in 2011 and 2012.