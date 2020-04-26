Former Berkeley High School standout agrees to deal with NFL's Cleveland Browns

Alex Taylor isn’t giving up on his NFL dream.

The former Berkeley High School standout has agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns just after the completion of the NFL draft on Saturday night.

The 6-8, 310-pound offensive tackle was projected to be a fourth-to-seventh round prospect heading into the draft. Taylor, who played his final two seasons at South Carolina State, was the only player from an historical black college to be invited to February’s NFL Combine and participate in the prestigious Senior Bowl in January.

Taylor received a call from the Browns just minutes after Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder was selected by the New York Giants with the 255th and final pick.

“They called right away, I don’t think the draft was even over before my phone rang,” Taylor said. “Obviously I wanted to be drafted, I wanted that honor, but Cleveland showed a lot of love for me and I’m excited about getting out there and showing them what I can do.”

Thirty percent of NFL rosters are made up of undrafted players.

All three days of this year’s NFL draft were done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taylor said he watched the entire draft, which started Thursday night with the first round, followed by the second and third rounds on Friday night and finished with rounds four through seven on Saturday.

“It was a long, long weekend,” Taylor said. “I didn’t miss a pick. I was just praying my name would be called and it’s disappointing when it doesn’t happen. But I’m going to get my chance and make the most of it with Cleveland. I’m going to show the league what they missed out on.”

Taylor said his relationship with Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan played a major role in his decision to go with Cleveland.

“Coach (Callahan) and I were talking even before the draft, so I got to know him pretty well and I know he’s going to be able to teach me a lot about the game and bring out the best in me,” Taylor said.

Taylor didn’t play football until his junior year at Berkeley High School. He signed a football scholarship at Appalachian State and spent two years in the Mountaineers program before transferring to S.C. State after the 2016 season.

“There’s no doubt that Alex’s best football is still ahead of him,” said S.C. State coach Buddy Pough.

With former Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield at quarterback and perennial all pro receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., on the roster, Taylor feels the Browns are ready to make the jump to being a Super Bowl contender.

"They've got the talent to get it done and I want to be a part of that," Taylor said.

Taylor wasn’t the only state player to agree to a free agent deal.

Clemson’s Sean Pollard is headed to Baltimore, while South Carolina running backs Tavien Feaster (Jacksonville) and Rico Dowdle (Dallas), defensive linemen Kobe Smith (Tennessee), offensive lineman Donell Stanley (Miami), and tight end Kyle Markway (New York Giants) all earned free-agent tryouts.