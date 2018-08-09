As the head football coach at Berkeley High School, Jerry Brown won three state championships and retired as the school’s winningest coach.
Brown retired from his post after the 2010 season but returned to coaching, winning a state title at Batesburg-Leesville in 2013.
These days Brown is the head coach at Wade Hampton High in Hampton and brought his team to Moncks Corner on Thursday night to play in the Moncks Corner Lions Club jamboree at Berkeley.
His Red Devils played two quarters, one against Berkeley’s junior varsity and one against Goose Creek’s varsity. With his first-teamers playing against Goose Creek, the Red Devils scored two touchdowns for a 14-0 win.
“It feels good to still be coaching football at my age,” said the 67-year old Brown, whose team occupied the Berkeley home sideline. “It was good game experience. Nobody looked too good. Nobody looked too bad, so that’s good.”
As the coach left the field, a contingent of former Berkeley players in the stands broke out with “jerry, jerry, jerry” chants, drawing a smile from the coach.
“This was fun, being back here,” he said.
Colleton County, under second-year head coach Coby Peeler, had a solid outing in their quarters of play. The Cougars beat Goose Creek, 7-0, and handled Stratford, 15-7, in a quarter.
Running back Shykeim Chisolm scored all three of the Cougars’ touchdowns.
“It’s great to come away feeling good about ourselves,” Peeler said. “We have a long way to go so our emphasis is only daily improvement. We’re making progress and tonight was a good step for this team.”
Weather warnings and distant lightening halted the quarter between Cane Bay and Stratford. After a 45-minute break, the teams returned to play.
Cane Bay built a 13-0 lead on touchdown runs by Alex Mart (two yards) and Wendell Goodwin (60 yards). Stratford answered with 75-yard pass from Travis Lott to Jaylon Carson but the Cobras ran out the clock to post the victory.
The finale featured Cane Bay and Berkeley, who are expected to contend for the region 7-AAAAA championship this fall.
East Carolina commitment DJ Chisolm returned a punt 30 yards to set up a Berkeley score. Quarterback Eric Tuttle capped a 45-yard drive with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Dervon Pesnell.
Cane Bay put together a late drive but it ended in Stags’ territory on an interception.
NOTE: The Dorchester County jamboree, originally scheduled for Summerville High’s Memorial Stadium on Friday has been moved to Fort Dorchester. The event will begin with two quarters of junior varsity action at 7 p.m.