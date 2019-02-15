Charleston Battery coach Mike Anhaeuser remembers the first time he really noticed defender Forrest Lasso.
It was in the winter of 2015 and Lasso had just wrapped up an All-American season at Wofford. He was invited to try out for the Battery, but Anhaeuser was actually more interested in another defender from another school.
As the tryout stretched into its second day, Anhaeuser got to get a good look at Lasso. The more he saw of the 6-5 defender, the more he liked.
“It’s not like Forrest came to us without any accolades, we knew who he was. But we had this other defender in camp that we liked more,” Anhaeuser said. “As the trials went on though, it became pretty clear that Forrest had that quality and work ethic that you’re looking for.”
Anhaeuser signed him a few days later. Lasso was raw for sure, but with his size and talent, his potential was almost unlimited.
“I felt like if he work at it, he had the tools to play in the MLS (Major League Soccer) one day,” Anhaeuser said. “He had a burning desire to be the best and his work ethic was off the charts, so I knew he had a chance to play at a higher level.”
Anhaeuser’s assessment of Lasso was spot on.
When Lasso takes the field Saturday night in the opening round of the Carolina Challenge Cup at MUSC Health Stadium it will be as a member of FC Cincinnati, the newest member of MLS. Lasso will take on his old club when FC Cincinnati faces the Charleston Battery at 7:30 p.m. The Columbus Crew will meet the Chicago Fire at 5 p.m. in the day’s first match.
Anhaeuser, for one, can’t wait to see his old pupil and how he’s developed since leaving the Battery after the 2017 season.
“It’s great to see someone like Forrest who has put in the time and the work get to this point in his career,” Anhaeuser said. “They all want to play at the highest level. Forrest got an opportunity with Cincinnati and he’s making the most of it."
For Lasso, the return to the Lowcountry and MUSC Health Stadium will be a homecoming of sorts.
“It’s going to be special,” Lasso said. “To be able to come down to the Lowcountry for nine, 10 days is going to be awesome. I still have a ton of family and friends down in Charleston.
"To be able to see some familiar faces and old teammates, the coaching staff, guys who I still have a pretty close relationship with is going to be special. Charleston is really my second home."
The Raleigh, N.C., native said the three seasons he spent with the Battery helped groom him for MLS, added that his ascent wouldn’t have been possible without the mentoring of Charleston defenders Shawn Ferguson and current team captain Taylor Mueller.
“Augie took a chance on me,” Lasso said. “I was a young college player that didn’t know what he was doing at the professional level. Shawn and Taylor really took me under their wing and showed me what it took to be a professional and be a successful pro on a day-to-day basis."
For three seasons, Lasso understood what it meant to the players on the Battery to face MLS competition in the Carolina Challenge Cup. Now, he’s on the other side of that equation.
“I’m not sure how it’s going to feel to be on the other side of a Challenge Cup match against the Battery,” Lasso said. “When I was with the Battery and we would play against an MLS team, we played with a chip on our shoulder because we felt like we had something to prove. We were the underdogs and we proved a lot of people wrong in the tournament. We showed up to play and win matches."
After scoring seven goals in 53 matches with the Battery, Lasso signed with Cincinnati last summer while the team was still a member of the USL. Lasso knew the club’s intentions to move up to MLS in 2019, but wasn’t sure if he’d make the jump as well.
“Nothing was guaranteed, but that was always something in the background,” Lasso said. “Once we started negotiations for this season that was part of what we talked about. I tried not to think about moving up to MLS last year, but it was in the back of my mind. I knew the direction the club was going and I wanted to be a part of it.”
Anhaeuser said he's proud to have been a part of Lasso’s development and looks forward to seeing him back in MUSC Health Stadium.
“When Forrest steps on the field against us Saturday, it’ll be like his career has come full circle,” Anhaeuser said.