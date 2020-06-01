Former Baptist Hill football star ready for encore after breakout season at SC State

The months following the 2019 football season have given S.C. State football coach Buddy Pough some time to reflect on how things went.

Like any year, there were ups and downs, and various decisions he would change if he had the chance.

But there’s one major thing he wouldn’t change. In fact, he says it ranks among the best choices he’s made in his 18 years at the helm of the program.

Pough is glad he handed the keys of the offense to Corey Fields, a former star quarterback at Baptist Hill High School in Hollywood.

“When you have a Corey Fields on your roster, you have to let him loose so he can use all of his skills,” said Pough. “He’s that kind of a difference-maker.”

In games Fields started or shared equal time with another quarterback, S.C. State went 6-2. Overall, the Bulldogs posted an 8-3 record (6-2 in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) in 2019.

Fields and his coach wanted to carry that momentum into spring camp, but were derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA on March 12 canceled all spring sports and activities, including football practices.

But that hasn’t stopped Fields from maximizing his opportunities. He talks to his teammates regularly and encourages them to continue their workouts and drills at home.

As for him, he’s been weightlifting, running and building up his shoulder strength. And just like his head coach, Fields is doing his own reflecting on the previous season.

He’s thinking about his growth as a quarterback, which helped him accumulate 1,652 passing yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

“I think I just got better at my decision-making in the pocket,” he said. “I was looking for checkdowns and getting rid of the ball a lot faster.”

The Bulldogs’ tied for second in the MEAC last year and posted their first winning season since 2015. It was a huge step in the right direction, but Fields wants more.

“We want to win a conference championship and get to the big dance (Celebration Bowl) in Atlanta,” he said. “We’ve all been talking about it and just how we have to work on last season’s mistakes.”

Pough is just as optimistic as Fields, largely because of the star quarterback. The kid from Hollywood redshirted his freshman year, which means he still has three remaining years of eligibility.

Though spring camp was nixed, Fields’ leadership will help fill some of the voids created by the lack of practice, Pough added.

“Corey connects with his teammates in a way that makes them truly believe in him,” he said. “He’s very mature for his age and we’re excited about where he can take us in the years to come.”