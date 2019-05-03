Former Major League Baseball slugger Dan Uggla, a three-time All-Star and second baseman for the Atlanta Braves, will be one of the newcomers in the Charleston RiverDogs’ Legends in the South alumni game.
The fourth annual Legends game will be played May 31 at Riley Park. The start time is 6:35 p.m., with batting practice beginning at 4:35 p.m. Fans will be allowed to talk with players and get autographs during batting practice.
The event is an ode to the Yankees and Braves, two franchises with strong fan bases in the Lowcountry.
This year, the game will have a softball format. It will include former players from the two franchises and players with Lowcountry ties.
Uggla joins several Legends in the South veterans, including former Braves’ slugger Ryan Klesko, and pitchers Steve Avery and Greg McMichael.
A Kentucky native, Uggla hit at least 30 homers in five straight seasons (2007-11). The 2011 season was his first with the Braves after five with the Florida Marlins. Uggla hit 36 homers with 82 RBIs that year.
The following year he was named an All-Star and finished the season with 19 homers, 78 RBIs and a league-leading 94 walks. Atlanta released Uggla during the 2014 season. He finished that year with San Francisco and played the 2015 season with Washington before calling it quits.
Other Legends in the South first-timers include former Braves’ catcher Eddie Perez, who played nine of his 11 seasons in Atlanta.
Perez was the 1999 NLCS MVP. He batted .500 in that series with two homers and five RBIs, helping Atlanta beat the New York Mets to advance to the World Series where they were swept by the Yankees.
In addition to former Braves and Yankees, the game will include Charleston-area legends Drew Meyer and Chip Cannon.
Meyer is in the Hall of Fame at the University of South Carolina for his offense and defense at second base. The Bishop England product was a first-round draft pick in 2002 and spent nine years in the Texas Rangers’ farm system.
Cannon, a standout first baseman at The Citadel, was drafted in 2004 by Toronto and played six years of minor league ball.
Tickets for the legends game start at $10 and can be purchased at rileyparkevents.com.