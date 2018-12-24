On his way from Daniel Island, Tom O’Brien would stop by a McDonald's in North Charleston and order two cheeseburgers, fries and a large sweet tea.
It was always on Monday when school was in session.
The food wasn’t for O’Brien, the former head football coach at Boston College and North Carolina State. The cheeseburger meal was for North Charleston High senior Yancey Washington.
Washington, who played quarterback for the Cougars, and O’Brien would meet once a week, usually on Mondays during lunch as part of the Communities in Schools mentoring program.
“When we first started, Yancey would try and get lunch at the school, but with the crowd, it was always kind of a hassle, so I just started to bring him lunch,” said O’Brien, who compiled a 115-80 record in 16 seasons as a head coach in the ACC.
“He always wanted the same thing — the two cheeseburger meal and sweat tea — so I’d pick it up before I got to school, then we’d sit down and kind of discuss what was happening that week for him.”
On the surface, the match between high school quarterback and former college football coach might seem like a natural fit. But as Washington quickly discovered, O’Brien was probably more interested in him as a person than as an athlete.
“Sure, we’d talk about football and athletics, but coach was always talking to me about academics and what my life goals and aspirations were. That was more important to him,” Washington said. “I think football was the common denominator between us, but he was just as interested in me as a person and a student as a football player.”
O’Brien, 70, had been a defensive end at the Naval Academy in the early 1970s, and he had always taken public service seriously. As a coach at Boston College, he believed in the Jesuit school's principle of “Cura Personalis,” or "taking care of the whole person."
“I knew there was more to Yancey than just the football player and quarterback,” said O’Brien, who moved to Daniel Island in 2015. “The first thing I did when I met him was to ask him what his goals and aspirations were. I wanted to know who and where he wanted to be in five, 10, 15 years.”
Washington’s goal in the fall of 2017 was to play college football. Athletically, he was a legitimate prospect. Academically, there was still work to be done.
“After we met, the first thing I did was go down to the office and get a copy of his transcripts,” O’Brien said. “There were a couple of courses where he needed to improve in.
"I told him that he needed to have good grades if he wanted a college coach to come in and look at him. Because the first thing a coach is going to do is what I did, and that was to get a hold of his transcripts. I told him if he didn’t have good grades, the coaches were going to turn around and walk back out. You have to give them a reason to stay.”
O'Brien knows what he's talking about. He has coached more than his share of NFL players, including Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson, who played for O'Brien at North Carolina State.
In the beginning, Washington bristled at the idea of discussing classwork.
“It didn’t feel right, but after I realized he was in my corner, I started to change my mind,” Washington said.
As the two worked together, Washington’s grades improved.
“I think he was uncomfortable talking about his academics when we first started to work together,” O’Brien said. “Yancey is a very personable kid. You can’t help but like him. He just needed to show the teachers that he cared.
"I kept telling him that 90 percent of life is showing up. By the end, he was coming up to me telling me what good grades he was making.”
As Washington’s academic career blossomed, college coaches started to take notice.
“Coach O’Brien would tell me what coaches were looking for and what questions I should ask them,” Washington said. “I felt like I had an advantage on a lot of other kids because I had someone like Coach O’Brien in my corner helping me out.”
O’Brien did take an interest Washington as a football player, as well. He and his wife, Jen, would sneak into North Charleston High School football games and watch Washington play.
“I still love going to high school football games,” O’Brien said. “I didn’t tell him when we were coming. I didn’t want there to be any more pressure on him. We’d watch him play basketball, too. We enjoyed watching him play.”
The two would talk about football after the games, but O’Brien avoided giving Washington unsolicited advice.
“I didn’t want to get in the way of his coaches,” O’Brien said. “But if he had a question about a specific play, we’d talk about it.”
Jean Rebecca, the site coordinator and student support specialist for Communities in Schools at North Charleston High, said mentors like O’Brien are crucial to the program’s success.
“Coach O’Brien stepped into Yancey’s world,” Rebecca said. “He wasn’t just interested in Yancey the football player; he was there for Yancey the student and the person, as well, helping him with those life-style skills that would help him navigate his decision making process. He was able to bring an extra level expertise to the table that really benefited Yancey.”
Washington eventually signed with South Carolina State. He spent this past fall as a freshman tight end with the Bulldogs.
“I always enjoyed my players’ success,” O’Brien said. “That was the best thing about coaching. You take young guys that come into your program and you help them develop as athletes and as people.
"I always tried to say that they may not all be five-star recruits, but I wanted them to be five-star people when they left our program. That’s my goal with Yancey, for him to get through South Carolina State and become a five-star person. I take pride in the fact that maybe, organizationally, I had an impact on him.”