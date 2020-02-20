Former Academic Magnet soccer star qualifies for US Olympic marathon trials

Ten years ago, if you had told Cole Atkins that he’d be running in the upcoming U.S. Olympic Marathon trials, he would have, well, laughed.

After all, Atkins was a soccer player.

The former Academic Magnet athlete always wanted to be a professional soccer player. After graduating from High Point University in 2008, Atkins attended a USL soccer combine for pro prospects at Blackbaud Stadium on Daniel Island. Atkins, who grew up in West Ashley, attended Charleston Battery soccer matches as a kid.

When Atkins didn’t get picked up by any pro soccer teams, he figured he’d continue to train and stay in shape at High Point University as he finished his degree. To stay fit, he worked out with the men’s track and field team. The coach at the time suggested he compete in a race.

Atkins won his first race — an indoor 3,000-meter (just under 2 miles) event at UNC Chapel Hill in 9 minutes, 3 seconds.

“I’d always won the fitness tests when I was on the soccer team,” said Atkins, who lives in Greenville and is a youth soccer coach for Carolina Elite Soccer Academy.

The High Point track coach convinced Atkins to return for another season — he had a year of eligibility remaining — so he could work on a getting his MBA. As it turns out, Atkins was a natural distance runner, finishing with personal bests of 14:17 in the 5,000 meters and 29:20 in the 10,000 meters – both top-10 times in school history.

“A lot of soccer players usually gravitate to middle distances like the mile or 800 (meters),” Atkins said. “For whatever reason, I gravitated toward the longer distances. When I was in college, I never thought about running or running competitively.”

After completing his master's in business administration, he started to run professionally with ZAP Fitness in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina.

It wasn’t until 2015 that Atkins ran his first marathon. He finished 27th in the Boston Marathon in 2 hours, 23 minutes, 21 seconds. He qualified for the 2016 U.S. Olympic trials in Los Angeles, but missed the event due to injuries.

In January 2019, Atkins finished in 20th in the Houston Marathon in 2:18:39, just 21 seconds under the qualifying time needed for a spot in the U.S. Olympic trials.

“I was thrilled to make the standard and to get a chance to run against the best marathoners in the United States,” Atkins said.

The Olympic trials will be held Feb. 28 in Atlanta.

“The course in Atlanta is going to be really hilly, so it will be interesting to see the times,” Atkins said. “I live pretty close to the course and I’ve been able to run it a couple of times and it’s a brutal. Even the top guys are going to struggle.”

When Atkins was running with ZAP he was averaging around 110 miles per week during training. With a daytime job, Atkins has toned it down some, going just 90 miles per week with a long run during his training cycle of 22 miles.

“I’ve done 24- to 28-mile long runs in the past, but got up to 22 miles this cycle,” Atkins said.

Atkins won’t be going to the trials alone. His wife Esther, who captured the women’s division of the 5K Turkey Day Run in Charleston last November, will be participating in her third U.S. marathon trials.

“It’s awesome that we are both getting the opportunity to go and compete,” Atkins said.

Atkins gives his wife credit for his success as a runner.

“She’s an online coach with about 45 to 50 clients, so she’s writing my training schedule,” Atkins said. “It’s a very unique relationship. I wasn’t sure it would work with her coaching me, but it has worked really, really well. She’s been injured, so she probably won’t be at her best next week.”

The Atkins' won’t be the only runners from South Carolina at the trials.

Daniel Island resident Sarah Ashton qualified with a time of 2:44:54. Ashton, 34, ran at N.C. State, but like Atkins was a soccer player in her youth.

"I'm really excited to see how I can do," Ashton said.

Former Clemson standouts James Quattlebaum and Alyssa Bloomquist also will be in Atlanta.

Former Charleston resident Kathryn Lazarchick, who won the women's division of the 2018 Turkey Day Run, qualified for the event as well, but recently moved to Texas.

Finish Line

One of Charleston Running Club’s biggest events is the Charlie Post Classic on Sullivan’s Island, which had more than 1,100 runners combined to finish the 15K (9.3 miles) and 5K courses last month under beautiful spring-like conditions.

Chris Bailey won the 15K race in a time of 48:59, while Peyton Thomas was the top female finisher in 53:09.

Matt Shock captured the 5K race in 15:51, while Kerry Robinson (20:27) took home top honors in the women’s division.

Coming up

As the weather starts to get warmer, the spring racing season will start to heat up.

Obviously, the biggest race of the spring season is the Cooper River Bridge Run, which has been ranked among the top 10 most popular races in the United States over the past decade. Last year, there were 28,613 finishers, which made it the third most popular 10K race in the country behind the Peachtree Road Race (Atlanta) and BolderBoulder (Colorado) Race.

For more information, go to bridgerun.com.

The 15th annual Race for Life on James Island on Feb. 29 includes a 10K and 5K. For more information, go to runsignup.com/Race/SC/Charleston/SharingHopeRaceforLife.

“Where the Wild Things Run” 5K Run is set for March 7. For more info go to ccprc.com.

The Citadel Football Association will host a run in downtown Charleston on March 7 before the Bulldogs spring football game.