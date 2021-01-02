Ford-Picard Christmas Classic champions crowned, Muni among 'showstopper' golf courses

Kevin and Miles Eubanks of Warrenville combined for an 8-under-par 62 to win the Ford Parent-Child Division of the 27th annual Ford-Picard Christmas Classic played at the Links Course at Wild Dunes Resort.

The teams of Rocky and Trey Howard of Woodruff, Chris and Jay Locker of Chapin and Andy and Drew Harrill of Spartanburg finished second with scores of 63.

In the Picard individual competition, Gage Howard of Woodruff shot 65 to win the boys 13-18 age group while Lextyn Petz of Columbia shot 75 to win the girls 13-18 title.

Thomas Sabalis of Columbia won the boys 12-under division, making a par to win a one-hole playoff over Columbia's Zim Atkinson after both players posted 1-over 37s for nine holes. Hannah Marsden of Myrtle Beach won the girls 12-under title with a score of 53.

The tournament honors Frank Ford and Henry Picard, two South Carolina golf legends. Ford, who died in 2004 at the age of 100, was a seven-time S.C. Amateur champion and finished runner-up three times. Picard, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, was a former Country Club of Charleston head professional won won the 1938 Masters and 1939 PGA Championship. Picard died in 1997 at the age of 90.

Ford Parent-Child results

Kevin-Miles Eubanks, Warrenville, 63; Rocky-Trey Howard, Woodruff, 63; Andy-Drew Harrill, Spartanburg, 63; Chris-Jay Locker, Chapin, 63; T.J.-Landon Sutton, Easley, 64; Jeff-Cameron Biddle, Aiken, 65; Randall-Matthew Teegardin, Charleston, 65; Bill-Thomas Lamar, Columbia, 65; Ryan-Lextyn Petz, 65; Will-Logan Lutz, Mount Pleasant, 66; Eric-Luke Walmet, Mount Pleasant, 66; Paul-Thomas Davis, Darlington, 66; Jason-Chase Cline, Chapin, 66; Phillip-Harrison James, Chapin, 66; Geoff-Hugh Lemonds, Spartanburg, 66; Marc-Jones Saylor, Bluffton, 66.

Picard Division results

BOYS 13-18: Gage Howard, Woodruff, 65; Major Lenning, Simpsonville, 66; Luke Walmet, Mount Pleasant, 69; Chuck Stanley, Warrenville, 70; Trey Howard, Woodruff, 70; Miles Eubanks, Warrenville, 71; Thomas Davis, Darlington, 72; Hayden Mincey, Mount Pleasant, 72; Chase Cline, Chapin, 72; Aiken Golightly, Rock Hill, 73; Jay Locker, Chapin, 73; Drew Harrill, Spartanburg, 73; Sidak Chawla, Mount Pleasant, 73. BOYS 12-UNDER: x-Thomas Sabalis, Columbia, 37; Zim Atkinson, Columbia, 37; Joseph Condon, Charleston, 38; Cal Harbin, Anderson, 38; Owen Atkinson, Columbia, 40; Brady Lowry, Spartanburg, 40.

x-won playoff

GIRLS 13-18: Lextyn Petz, Columbia, 75; Maddie Peak, Pauline, 76; Caroline Whitt, Abbeville, 82; Alexandra Mathis, Daniel Island, 86; Clair Lewis, Greenwood, 86; Emilyn Davis, Honea Path, 89. GIRLS 12-UNDER: Hannah Marsden, Myrtle Beach, 53.

Muni gets national recognition

The newly renovated Charleston Municipal Golf Course has earned some national attention as Golf.com includes it in a story titled "Showstoppers: 14 new (or renovated) layouts we can't wait to check out in 2021."

Here's what author Josh Sens says about the course:

"Many keen architectural eyes see shades of Seth Raynor in this beloved muni, all the more so in the wake of renovation work by architect Troy Miller. Officially, the course reopened just a few weeks ago, but given current travel limitations, 2021 should feel like the property's coming-out party for golfers everywhere."

Anderson wins Beth Daniel Award

Adrian Anderson of Murrells Inlet is the 2020 Beth Daniel Player of the Year while Max Green of Hilton Head is the Jay Haas Player of the Year. The awards are based on the S.C. Junior Golf Association's Heritage Classic Foundation rankings.

Anderson finished in the top-15 in 27 tournaments against both South Carolina and national competition and had 21 top-5 finishes. She won the Women's South Carolina Golf Association Junior and the PKBGT National Invitational.

Green, who has committed to play for West Virginia, had eight top-5 finishes, including runner-up finishes in the Grant Bennett Junior, Jimmy Creed Boys Invitational and the Elite Junior.

CALGA results

Linda Muzzy and Lynn Delzer of Wild Dunes combined for a 76 to win field low gross honors, and Patty Bracken and Anita Marciniak of Kiawah won the field low net title with a 65 in the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association December match played at Dunes West Golf and River Club.

Flight winners: First - Robin Moyer-Li Fang, Rivertowne, 80 gross; Kristen Biety-Terry Rickson, Charleston City, 72 net. Second - Lori Vogler-Patty Tykal, Dunes West, 83 gross; Tracy Thorney-Sue Carpenter, Seabrook, 69 net. Third - Lori Irizarry-Jen O'Brien, Crowfield, 85 gross; Anna Johnson-Mirabella Abbo, Dunes West, and Pat Bigelow-Ingelise Caroe, Dunes West, 67 net. Fourth - Kelley Doherty-Jennifer Alvarez, Rivertowne, 88 gross; Deb Shaw-Darlene Ryan, Coosaw, 69 net. Fifth - Tracie Wilson-Martha O'Connell, Wescott, 91 gross; Sheila Moses-Andi West, Dunes West, 76 net. Sixth - Charlene Atkins-Carol Sisson, Wescott, 89 gross; Brenda Griffin-Bonita Martin, Wescott, 68 net. Seventh - Bonnie Foulois-Becky Arndt, Wescott, 95 gross; Nancy Zipter-Joan Junsay, Pine Forest, 71 net.

Coming up

• Feb. 17: Trident Medical Center Lowcountry Transitions will hold its Mental Health Heroes golf tournament Feb. 17 at Dunes West Golf & River Club. The entry fee is $500 per team. Register at mhheroes.com/golf or email info@mhheroes.com for more information.

Aces

Mark Wilson, Dec. 18, Charleston National Golf Club, No. 2, 110 yards, gap wedge. Witnesses: Will Charles, Jimmie Patterson, Pat Tobin.

Brad Phillips, Dec. 19, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 13, 133 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Dean Goodwin, Mark Murphy, John Gilson.

Jerry Windham, Dec. 23, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 11, 145 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Dan Kriekard, Joe Pratt, Gary Griffith.

Mark Dominick, Dec. 27, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 14, 173 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Brice Peper, Kyle Osborne, Will Henry, Cindy Peper, Steve Peper.

Leo Horey, Dec. 27, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 5, 135 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: John Horey, Todd Taylor, Kyle Niemann, Stefan Kwasny, David Palefsky.

Barrett Ulm, Dec. 30, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 150 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Larry Cantley, Mac Fairley, Kevin Merrigan, Todd Tyner.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.