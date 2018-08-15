COLUMBIA — In “The Program,” the delightful look inside college football mostly filmed at South Carolina, there’s a scene where freshman tailback Darnell Jefferson (Omar Epps) has a football knocked from his grasp during class. Coach Sam Winters (James Caan) warned Jefferson that if anyone but Jefferson brought him the ball, Jefferson was going to be in deep trouble.
A rugby scrum ensues in the lecture hall, the astonished professor looking on, before Jefferson recovers it, apologizing and saying he lost his ball. The Gamecocks don’t quite take it to that extreme, but they have their own methods for emphasizing how important it is to hold on to the ball.
Offense is punished. Defense is celebrated.
Offensive players risk running after practice or being yanked during practice if they lose the ball.
“Coach immediately wants you out. That’s his big thing — if you can’t hold on to the ball, protect the ball, you’re coming out,” South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley said. “Whether it be up-downs at the end of practice, or just extra sprints or something. Whatever coach (Bryan McClendon) can think of.”
There’s a football settled in an iron brace at the end of the hall where USC has its position meeting rooms. Defensive players are all expected to pop it loose when passing. All defensive meetings start with “Ball Out!” and all players are expected to learn the many techniques of getting a ball out of the offense’s hands.
“We don’t just say, ‘Hey man, let’s get a turnover.’ That ain’t how we speak around here,” defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said. “We name ’em, whether it’s a tomahawk, whether it’s a chop, whether it’s an uppercut, whether it’s a punch, and we talk about that every time. We point out violators every game, point out, ‘Hey that’s a violator, he don’t take care of the football the right way.’”
That focus helped the Gamecocks lead the SEC and tie for ninth in the country with 28 turnovers last year. Interceptions clinched wins over Florida and Missouri and USC returned three turnovers for touchdowns in a demolition of Arkansas.
After that yield, USC would be foolish to quit talking so much about turnovers. Not that the Gamecocks were ever considering it.
“That’s huge, that’s a big part of our game every day,” said safety Jamyest Williams, who caught that pick against the Gators. “If we don’t get the ball, offense can’t score.”
When Lou Holtz coached USC, he created “Fumble Island,” a sand pit guarded by tiki torches reserved for those who couldn’t hold on to the ball. Players had to run through a gauntlet of equipment set on springs designed to smack the ball loose.
USC running backs might be wishing for something that pleasant considering what they get. Put the ball on the ground, run three cross-fields.
“We were ranked pretty high in the SEC, but not so high in the NCAA,” Robinson said. “We want to be (number) one in everything we do. “
James Caan had the same mentality.