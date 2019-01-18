South Carolina at LSU

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, La.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 98.9 FM Charleston, 107.5 FM Columbia

Records: LSU 13-3, 3-0 SEC; South Carolina 9-7, 4-0

Notes: This is a meeting of two of the last three undefeated teams in SEC play … LSU whipped one of the other previous unbeatens, Ole Miss, in its last game.