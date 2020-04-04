For some runners, Cooper River Bridge Run goes on as scheduled

A year ago, Doug Brafford was number 19,663 to cross the finish line at the Cooper River Bridge Run.

This year, no one was going to beat the 77-year-old Mount Pleasant resident.

The Cooper River Bridge Run, which annually draws up to 30,000 runners and walkers each year, was originally scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Saturday morning in Mount Pleasant, but was postponed until Aug. 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That didn’t stop Brafford and a handful of other running enthusiasts from setting out from Mount Pleasant to downtown Charleston Saturday morning.

“I’ve been training for a while and I was just ready to go,” said Brafford, a retired attorney who lives near the Old Village in Mount Pleasant. “I’ve been running my whole life and I started to do the Bridge Run because of the noise from the loud speakers. They would wake me up the morning of the race, so I just decided to go out and do it.”

That was nearly two decades ago. Brafford said he has run 12 straight Bridge Runs and 19 overall.

The 42-year-old race from Mount Pleasant to downtown Charleston is the largest participation sporting event in South Carolina and had never been postponed or canceled until this year. A year ago, the 10,000-meter event had more than 29,000 runners and walkers cross the finish line. The Bridge Run is traditionally the third most popular 10K event in the United States.

“I figured there wouldn’t be too many people out here running this morning and this was the safest time to run during a pandemic,” Brafford said. "My plan is to run a close facsimile of the normal race."

Brafford said he'll be back for the Aug. 1 event.

“It’s disappointing that we couldn’t run (Saturday), but I understand,” Brafford said. “I’ll be back in August to run and when I say run, I have my tongue firmly planted in my cheek because I’m not sure what I do would be called running.”

Brafford arrived at the intersection of Coleman Boulevard and Simmons Street – the traditional starting line for the Bridge Run – a few minutes before 8 a.m. With last year's race bib and number clipped to his 2019 Cooper River Bridge Run t-shirt, Bradford set off at a steady pace heading toward the Ravenel Bridge two miles away.

Brafford wasn't alone.

Jim Brouwer, 67, and Christine Kitzler, 53, made the 90-minute drive from Myrtle Beach and started running at precisely 8 a.m.

“We couldn’t wait until August,” said Kitzler, who qualified for this year’s Boston Marathon. “We needed to get out, we’ve got cabin fever a little bit and we love the ride down from Myrtle Beach to Charleston.

"We love to run and I think like a lot of people we want things to get back to normal as quickly as possible. We like the race in April because the weather is so nice, so we’ll get a double dose of the Bridge Run this year.”

Race director Irv Batten was at the starting line Saturday cheering on those who had decided to show up and run. Batten said he’d been getting texts and emails for runners saying they were going to run the route despite the race not officially taking place for another four months.

“I wanted to come out and support the people that help support us,” Batten said. “I had some texts from some people saying they were going to start a little earlier, like at 6:45 a.m. But I’m a traditionalist, I wasn’t going to come that early. I was going to be here at eight when the race normally starts.”

The Ravenel Bridge had a steady stream of runners going over the span Saturday, but no more than usual for a normal weekend.

“It’s about what I see on a Saturday or Sunday,” Batten said. “I just wanted to make sure everyone was being safe and abiding by the social distancing rules. It’s nice to see people that are participating and taking part under these circumstances.”

Batten said he expects anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 participants – about half the normal size – at August’s race

“The vast majority of the people that have reached out have been positive about the date change. They understand why we made the decision and because of all the factors involved that was the best date we could get,” Batten said. “We're going to embrace the date.

"Obviously, there are some that are complaining about having it in August, but if you run in Charleston you know about the heat and humidity. The staff is going to be ready, the medical team is going to be ready, we’ll have extra water stations and an hour earlier start time. All that should help.”

Atlanta's Peachtree Road Race is held on July 4. The race is the largest 10K in the world with more than 60,000 participants.