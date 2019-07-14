Tradition lives on for the Snee Farm swim team. And not just the victory in the annual City Swim Meet.
Win or lose, the Mount Pleasant-based team always goes out for ice cream after the meet. It’s part of the fabric that makes them so successful.
Snee Farm won its sixth consecutive City Swim Meet on Sunday at Goose Creek Community Pool, finishing nearly 900 points better than Daniel Island, which placed second. Overall, Snee Farm has won 27 of the past 30 meets.
“It feels great,” said Jenn Maher, a team rep, as she pulled into an ice cream shop to celebrate with her team. “We want the kids to do well. But more important is the fact that they do this together and enjoy being a part of the community.”
In addition to winning the overall title, Snee Farm set historical records this year in multiple events.
That includes best-ever times in the 50-yard Freestyle and 50-yard butterfly - both ages 13-14 - for Kyle Hertwig. The 14-year-old said he's inspired to compete because of coach Jason Kreutner and his teammates.
"The coaches make a fun, connected team while pushing us to reach our goals," Hertwig said. "Achieving these records make me proud. I can't wait for next year in a new, bigger age group."
While the Snee Farm boys and girls celebrated their title, Daniel Island rep Mark Hafner was giving his kids a round of applause. His team placed second in this year’s meet after finishing third in 2018.
Similar to Snee Farm, Hafner said Daniel Island’s success is predicated on culture and consistency.
He’s especially proud of his swimmers because the team had a lot of turnover on the coaching staff.
“Four of our five coaches were senior swimmers for us last year,” he said. “So putting them in that role, and seeing how they were able to coach these kids up, it’s pretty special.”
With the 52nd annual City Swim Meet in the rearview mirror, the Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association turns its attention to goals for 2020. The group expects to be in its new North Charleston aquatic center, located near Fort Dorchester High School.
Also, the event will be overseen by a new president now that Chris Accetta has decided to retire after 16 years at the helm.
But what won’t change are the 19 other teams in the meet chasing after Snee Farm.
“Snee Farm is a juggernaut,” Hafner said. “They have a great program. But we have a good one, too, and so we’ll keep working and building confidence in our youth.”