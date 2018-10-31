COLUMBIA — Nobody gets the most carries, and everybody loves it.
Leave it to Bobby Bentley, who turned South Carolina high school football on its ear with his Byrnes High School spread offenses, to come up with another new wrinkle.
South Carolina has four running backs capable of toting the football, and all of them want to be the one who does it the most. They can see the Southeast ramp of Williams-Brice Stadium featuring the names of Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers and Marcus Lattimore, and can imagine their names up there one day.
It’s hard to do that with split carries, which is what the Gamecocks have done with Bentley as the running backs coach. In a win over Tennessee last week, Ty’Son Williams started, Rico Dowdle played the most and Mon Denson salted the victory (A.J. Turner is still banged up).
There’s competition to play the most, but it doesn’t bleed into the rest of the week. Somehow, all four want the most, tease the others who don’t have the most and still close into a fist every Saturday.
“It’s a brotherhood, so we try to stay close to each other. We all look at our stats and see how we did,” said Denson, who rooms with Dowdle. “It’s best if we just won. It don’t matter about the stats.”
Bentley was asked in the preseason (the only time Will Muschamp allows his assistant coaches to speak to the media) why the running back rotation is the way it is. Bentley answered that he’d prefer it if the Gamecocks had one workhorse back, like Rogers and Lattimore were, but last year injury dictated they go with whoever was healthy, and who was playing the best.
This year, Turner (concussion) and Denson (hamstring) have had their nagging issues while Williams and Dowdle have remained healthy. As a whole, the running game has sputtered but slipped into gear against the Volunteers.
The Gamecocks next two games are at Ole Miss and Florida, both with rush defenses worse than Tennessee. USC knows that if the rushing game can keep doing what it’s doing, pressure is taken off quarterback Jake Bentley to get something going.
The quartet — no cute nicknames or costumes, yet — feels capable.
“I think it starts with, over time, we hang out outside of football,” Williams said. “Of course we compete, we compete in everything we do.”
On Saturday one of them will be told right before kickoff that they’re starting. The rest of the carries are dictated by circumstance.
“He always tries to get each and every one of us in the game,” Denson said of Bentley. “He tries to sometimes pick out who he thinks is best for that specific play.”
Will Muschamp loves the group’s camaraderie and said it’s unique to not have an ego problem when everyone wants the ball. Putting the team first is a hallmark of each running back’s personality.
“Do they want to all carry the ball? Absolutely they do. Do they have a good competitive nature about themselves? Absolutely,” Muschamp said. “But they also want what’s best for our football team.”
That’s running the ball to give USC a consistent offensive approach, which all of them can do. That it’s coming without attitude is the best part of it.