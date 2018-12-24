DALLAS — If it's possible, Dabo Swinney, the ultimate creature of habit, likes to stick to his same Christmas tradition every year.
He likes to take his family to Alabama, where he was raised, and spend the holidays with his mother.
He likes to hit up Walmart on Christmas Eve, right in the middle of Alabama fans, and get all of his last-minute shopping finished as Crimson Tide supporters give him increasingly strange looks with each passing year.
But this Christmas will be a little different for the Clemson coach competing in his fourth straight College Football Playoff in as many years.
This Christmas, because his No. 2 Clemson football team matches up with No. 3 Notre Dame on Dec. 29, Swinney and his family will be in Dallas as early as Dec. 23 putting the final touches on the Tigers' game plan.
That means he has had to get a little creative with when and how his team will celebrate, something that has been on his mind for a few weeks now.
To his delight, he has some major help.
"I've got a deal worked out with Santa. He (came) early to my house," Swinney quipped.
"(My wife), Kath, is kind of working on (plans for the team) with all the other wives. We'll have a nice Christmas program for all the families, and we'll have some fun. Probably have a few performances and things like that. We'll celebrate it for sure and make sure we've got ample time dedicated to that."
Afterward?
"Ho-ho, throw on the pads and go have a full-padded Tuesday practice that afternoon," Swinney said. "That's what we do. It'll be fun."
For college football coaches this time of year, the holidays are a balancing act for those playing in bowl games over Christmas and New Year's, mixing in as much game preparation as possible with as much time as possible for loved ones. Swinney has always had a clear direction with his program in terms of being disciplined on the football field but enjoying life's moments that matter. This holiday season should be no exception.
Surprisingly, in his 16 years of being a college coach, Swinney has only had about five or six Christmases he has had to spend in a hotel room. Whenever it does happen, the jovial Clemson coach always tries to bring as many snippets of home traditions with him as he can.
"If you grow up with traditions in your family, it's always nice to be able to get home and have those moments. But I've been to the Music City Bowl three times, I've been down there in Orlando a couple of times. (My son) Will, his very first Christmas, we were in a hotel in Nashville," Swinney said. "We had a little bitty tree on our bedside table there. Very first Christmas. I'll never forget it."
Swinney credits his wife, Kathleen, for always helping make sure his players feel loved on, especially this time of year. Kathleen has been busy for weeks making sure all was in place Tuesday for a holiday celebration her husband's players can remember.
Come Saturday, though, it's back to the grind. The Tigers have a game to win if they're going to compete for another national championship.
"This is the only life I've ever known," said Kathleen, who is more than happy to play her role with her husband's players. "You get to know the players and you just love them. You spend time together, and I think that’s what’s important in any relationship."