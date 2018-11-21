CLEMSON — Clelin Ferrell has been in the thick of South Carolina preparation this week, watching video of the Gamecocks' offensive line and studying quarterback Jake Bentley's every move. But for at least a few moments, Clemson's star defensive end has had another order of business to attend to as well.
This one is serious.
It involves choosing dessert for Thanksgiving Day.
A year ago, when Shannon Muse, the mother of Clemson safety Tanner Muse, sent her annual text message to Ferrell to ask him which kind of dessert he would like for her to make for the Thanksgiving dinner table, Ferrell went with a classic that reminds him of his own mother and his home in Richmond, Va.
"I love Ooey Gooey Cake," the ACC's leader in sacks grinned, talking about the classic butter-based delicacy. "Mama Muse made that last year. I like that."
But this year?
"I don't know what I'm going to say this year," he said earlier this month, knowing he would really need to ponder it diligently before coming to a decision:
"Any cake with good icing," he eventually decided.
Lucky for him, Shannon Muse is already one step ahead.
As of Tuesday, she had already made two different types of desserts with more to come Wednesday. That means Ferrell is going to be in good hands. Again.
"Tanner's family usually does it big," he said.
That they do.
For four football seasons now, one of Ferrell's favorite traditions has been to travel to the Muse household for Thanksgiving right outside of Charlotte.
Muse, a starting safety, first met Ferrell when they were both new to the program and living one floor apart from each other in Clemson's dormitories.
As their first Thanksgiving as college football players was approaching in the fall of 2015, Ferrell knew that because of the Tigers' practice schedule heading into the South Carolina game each year, he wouldn't have time to travel back to Richmond to be with his family. So he approached his new friend, Muse, with a favor.
"Clelin (and Clemson safety Denzel Johnson) didn't have any place to go. Cle didn't have his car, Denzel didn't have his car," Muse said. "So they were like, 'Can we just come home with you?' and I was like 'Yeah, that'd be awesome. Let's bring them home.'"
It has stuck ever since.
As he enjoys dinner with about 30 members of the Muse family, Ferrell says he is a sucker for the ham. There's also something about the way Shannon Muse seasons her turkey each year that has it both perfectly moist and perfectly flavored, leaving Ferrell salivating.
This year, he asked Mrs. Muse if it wouldn't be too much trouble to possibly add some ribs to the menu, as well.
A Ferrell Thanksgiving plate typically is piled with ham, Muse's perfect turkey, plenty of macaroni and cheese and any side dish the 6-4, 265-pounder can get his hands on.
After the meal each year, Ferrell, Muse and Johnson always go Black Friday shopping together. Now that they are older and wiser upperclassmen, they recognize a questionable mall scam when they see one — a lesson Ferrell learned the hard way as a freshman when he was sold fake jewelry.
Austin Bryant and Adam Choice typically have similar Thanksgiving outings at Kendall Joseph's house.
Given that Ferrell is almost certainly set to a be a first-round NFL draft prospect in the spring, Shannon Muse knows deep down that there is a strong possibility this will be her final Thanksgiving with him.
But she wants Ferrell to know that he always has a permanent spot at her table and in her household any time he pleases.
"Clelin, he always has a smile on his face. They laugh when they get together and they're like young boys laughing, having a good time," Shannon said. "Just his spirit and his sweetness and the sweet smile, I'm going to hate to see it end.
"But we're all so thankful. Thanksgiving is all about family and friends."
And in the Muse family, Ferrell has plenty of both.