On Friday nights back in Acworth, Ga., Turner Cockrell used to come over to Brandon Rainey's house to spend the night. At 6-foot-5, Cockrell could barely fit on the Rainey family couch.
"He was a great dude, and I loved hanging around him," said Rainey, The Citadel's sophomore quarterback. "He was at my house every Friday night waking up, hanging off my couch and making me laugh all day. Just a great dude."
Cockrell, Rainey and Citadel receiver Raleigh Webb all were teammates back at Allatoona High School in Acworth, which is near Atlanta. While Rainey and Webb were recruited by The Citadel, Cockrell went to Vanderbilt, where he was a redshirt sophomore for the Commodores.
Just before kickoff of Thursday night's 43-14 victory over Charleston Southern, Rainey and Webb learned that their high school teammate had died after a year-long battle with cancer. Turner Cockrell was just 21 years old.
Rainey, who had asked Citadel coach Brent Thompson for permission to wear Cockrell's No. 82 during the CSU game, knelt in prayer after he scored the Bulldogs' first touchdown against CSU.
"I got pretty emotional there when Raleigh and I found out just before the game," said Rainey, who led the Bulldogs to wins in three of their last four games after becoming the starting QB. "Just to get to honor him tonight and play for him, it was a great thing."
Rainey was red-eyed after the game as he described his post-TD prayer.
"I told (Cockrell) that it was for him," Rainey said. "I knew he was looking over us during this game, and I wanted to make sure that he knew I was playing for him and that I love him."
Webb, a redshirt sophomore, also had a special moment to remember his friend. Wearing a "Team Turner" bracelet on his left wrist, Webb returned a kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown for a 23-7 lead.
"It was definitely something special to think about," Webb said. "It's definitely a tough loss for us, but knowing that you have an angel looking over you at this point. It's definitely something special to feel that out on the field tonight.
"You know you've got all your teammates around you," he said. "They are there to support you, and it's a team game. You try to clear your mind, stay focused and know you are in the Lord's hands. You have a guardian angel with you now."
Thompson said Rainey approached him last week about honoring his friend during the game, and asked him on Sunday about wearing No. 82.
"I knew we had to try to make this thing work the best we can," Thompson said. "I found out the news on the bus on the way over here. But Brandon was focused and into the game, so you would have not have known what he was going through.
"Brandon is a special young man, and you've seen that over the last few weeks. To be able to handle all that pressure and still be able to run the offense, I'm really very, very proud of him."