For Citadel basketball seniors, a bittersweet final season

What's more difficult than playing through a 16-game losing streak in your final college basketball season?

It might be having to sit powerless on the bench during that final season, unable to help your teammates on the court.

That's the fate that faced The Citadel's Connor Kern this season, as torn cartilage in his hip prevented the graduate transfer from playing for the Bulldogs, who have lost 16 straight heading into Wednesday's Senior Night game against Mercer at McAlister Field House.

"It's definitely frustrating just to have to sit off to the side when you want to be out there helping them," said Kern, who transferred to The Citadel two years ago from Arkansas State. "It's hard to just sit there and watch. But I've seen tremendous growth out of our young guys and I couldn't be more proud with how they've handled the season."

The stories of the three players who will be honored by The Citadel on Senior Night — Kern, senior forward Kaelon Harris and grad transfer Tyson Batiste — reflect the hand that was dealt the 6-21 Bulldogs as they stand 0-16 in the Southern Conference, the worst 16-game record in league play in program history.

Kern is one of four players who have missed all or most of the season due to injuries, including 6-5 junior Hayden Brown, who likely would have been the Bulldogs' best player this season. The player brought in to replace Kern, grad transfer Eddie Davis III, also was injured and left the team after 20 games to return home to Las Vegas to help his family. And with 6-9 freshman Brady Spence dealing with a knee injury, the Bulldogs have often been down to seven available scholarship players.

Harris is the only player left from among six freshmen on the 2016-17 team, including SoCon freshman of the year Preston Parks from that squad. He's averaging a team-best 13.6 points and 7.1 rebounds this season.

That attrition is one reason coach Duggar Baucom has had to turn increasingly to grad transfers in recent years, including Batiste, a 6-3 point guard from Central Connecticut State who is averaging a team-best 5.5 assists per game.

Batiste has played some of his best ball as his career nears an end, including 17 points, six rebounds and six assists in last weekend's loss at Western Carolina.

"I'm just trying to bring as much positive energy as I can, especially with everything that has gone on with us over the last month," said Batiste. "After all, I get to wake up every day and play basketball, and I want to take full advantage of that."

Believe it or not, basketball still is fun for Batiste, even though the Bulldogs have not won since before Christmas.

"Absolutely, it's still fun," he said. "Even with everything that's been dealt to us, the guys are all positive and a lot of fun to be around," he said. "This season has been some of the most fun I've had since AAU basketball. Even our freshmen, who you might not expect to hear a lot from, are some of the funniest ones in the room. We keep each other light and staying positive."

Batiste was actually recruited by former Citadel coach Chuck Driesell and his staff out of high school in Springfield, Missouri, and had interest from Army and Navy before signing with Central Connecticut State.

"I'm honestly amazed at how the guys here do what they do and still have the energy to come to practice and have fun," Batiste said. "I see what the freshmen have to go through, and for them to do all that and play basketball and have a 3.3 team GPA, that's unheard of in Division I basketball. So I have a lot of respect for a guy like Kaelon, to make it through four years here."

Statistically, each of the three have left a mark at The Citadel.

Despite some injury problems and hard luck in his career, the 6-3 Harris has 10 career double-doubles, tied for ninth in school history. He scored a career-high 32 points as a freshman against Arizona State, and matched that as a senior this season against Wofford.

Kern averaged 7.6 points and shot a team-best 38.6 percent from 3-point range last season, and will long be remembered for his performance in a 100-96 loss to UNC Greensboro. In that game, he set the school record for 3-pointers against a Division I foe with 10, going 10 of 14 from deep for a career-high 32 points.

Batiste stands third in the SoCon in assists per game (5.5) and assist/turnover ratio (1.9), and his 148 assists ranks sixth on The Citadel's single-season chart. His total of 11 assists in a win at Southeast Missouri State this season stands fifth in school history for a single game.

All three would love to see The Citadel break its losing skid before their careers are over.

"It's a huge deal," Batiste said, "just to get a win in general. Every game, we go into wanting to win, but especially with trying to break this streak. We're going to give it everything we've got in these last couple of games to break this streak."