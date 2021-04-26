Football recruiting: Gamecocks focus on Florida talent, Clemson seeks California stars

The South Carolina football program is planning a big recruiting weekend June 11-13 with several key prospects making official visits. Three will be coming from the same high school in Florida.

Lake Gibson High School (Lakeland, Fla.) safety Jy’vonte McClendon confirmed last week that he and teammates Jaylon Glover (running back) and Sam McCall (athlete) will take official visits with the Gamecocks that weekend.

McClendon said some of his family members will join him, and it could turn out to be a special weekend for him. He said he’s not talking with any other schools about visits at this point, and he’s thinking he could make a commitment to the Gamecocks while on the visit.

“I like the way they coach and how they feel about their players, and their support group,” McClendon said.

USC secondary coach Torrian Gray has been his recruiter. “He’s from where I’m from. That’s part of the relationship, too. We have a close relationship," McClendon said. "He’s the recruiter I’m closest to.”

McClendon has had USC and Miami as his top two schools. He also has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Cincinnati and Georgia Tech. As for his two teammates joining him on the visit, McClendon won’t discount the possibility of all three of them becoming Gamecocks.

“Hopefully. It’s been on our minds,” he said. Last season McClendon was credited with 37 tackles. He also had two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, knocked down four passes and blocked a punt. He has 94 career tackles and five interceptions. He’s rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 33rd nationally among safeties.

Former Washington State safety Tyrese Ross has USC among the schools he’s considering after entering the NCAA transfer portal. North Carolina, Rutgers, SMU and UCF are some of the other colleges that have been in touch with Ross.

The Gamecocks and Ross first connected about a month ago with Gray and the rest of the defensive staff holding a group conversation with him. “When I spoke with South Carolina, I spoke with the whole defensive staff,” Ross said. “They got me on a conference call and had me speak to coach Gray, the DB coach, the defensive coordinator, the linebacker coach. Pretty much the whole defensive staff. They showed me how much they are interested in me. I’m definitely interested in them.”

Ross is regarded as a hard-hitting safety. He only played in one game in 2020 starting and recording two tackles against Oregon. In 2019, he played in all 13 games and had 33 tackles and one forced fumble.

Ross is a native of Jacksonville. He started his high school career there and finished at Westlake High in Atlanta. He will have three years of eligibility at his next stop.

Clemson has found recruiting gold in the Golden State in recent years, and the Tigers are continuing to work with intensity some of the top prospects in California’s 2022 class. One of those is five-star defensive tackle Hero Kanu (6-5, 293) of Rancho Santa Margarita. He’s the No. 12- ranked defensive tackle nationally.

Clemson defensive line coach Todd Bates has been leading the recruiting effort.

“Coach Bates is a very nice guy. He’s a good coach, I really like him,” Kanu said. “I was on a couple of calls with him, and he seems like a very nice man. They have said that I got the right size and I play hard. That’s what coaches want, so I’m just doing my job. I’m looking forward to continue building a relationship with him."

Kanu also has offers from UCLA, Penn State, Kentucky, TCU, Arizona, Colorado, LSU, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon State, Oklahoma, Texas, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Florida.

That’s quite a haul for a relative newbie to the sport. Kanu grew up in Germany where soccer was his sport of choice. “I never really thought I was going to get these big, big offers,” he said.

Defensive tackle Aaron Bryant of Southaven, Miss., has scheduled official visits with Georgia (June 4-6th), Texas A&M (June 18-20th), and Texas (June 25-27th). In addition to those three schools, Bryant’s top 10 includes USC, Alabama, Auburn, Indiana, LSU, Mississippi and Oregon. Bryant is in the information gathering phase of his recruitment by USC and is currently building a relationship with defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey. He’s also talked with head coach Shane Beamer.

“At this point, I’m just talking to them about the school and stuff,” Bryant said. “I could very easily play early at South Carolina. He (Lindsey) is also telling me that the city is different, South Carolina is very different than everywhere else.”

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is looking for the next Christian Wilkins-Dexter Lawrence-Bryan Bresee type of talent to fill the middle of the lines. One prospect for that is defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren (6-3, 300) of Essexville, Mich.

VanSumeren, a former Michigan commitment, announced his top 10 last week and Clemson was on the list.

“They’ve got a great program, a great coaching staff,” VanSumeren said. “They’ve offered about 50 guys in the country. It’s a great opportunity. The way they develop their players, they seem like really good people. They talk about their faith in Christ Our Lord and everything. They just seem like they’ve got a good thing going on there.”

VanSumeren is working on a June unofficial visit date with Clemson. He’s not sure if that will be for the Elite Retreat Weekend June 11 or another weekend. In the meantime, he’s had numerous Zoom sessions with the coaches and has taken multiple virtual visits. “Main thing is just talking to the coaches and getting to know them,” VanSumeren said.

The rest of his top 10 are Auburn, Penn State, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Arizona, Michigan State, Alabama, Indiana and Oregon. VanSumeren’s brother recently transferred to Michigan State from Michigan.

VanSumeren is rated a four-star in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 16 defensive tackle nationally and the No. 4 prospect in Michigan.

The state of Delaware has become a popular recruiting spot for USC. The Gamecocks already have Delaware natives Marshawn Lloyd (running back) and Deebo Williams (linebacker) on the roster, and they are in hot pursuit of quarterback Braden Davis of Middletown.

Last week they offered Davis’ teammate defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye (6-5, 255).

“Coach Taylor Edwards sent me a text and told me they were offering, and I called him to talk about the offer, and he just wanted me to get up on campus,” Durojaiye said. “It all happened so fast."

This past season, in eight games, he had 50 tackles with 16.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

As the Gamecocks are doing their due diligence on Durojaiye, he’s also doing his homework on Gamecock football.

“I’m still learning about team history, but I know a lot about players,” he said. "Jadeveon Clowney. Stephon Gilmore. JC Horn. I’m also familiar with Jordan Burch and Zacch Pickens. From my area, I’m familiar with Marshawn Lloyd and Deebo Williams. I don’t know them personally, but I know of them, and they know of me.”

The dead period for recruiting continues through the end of May but that hasn’t stopped the shoe companies and recruiting networks from staging camps around the country. Those camps provide recruiters an opportunity to check out prospects on film. That’s exactly how USC defensive coordinator Clayton White came across defensive end Mason Thomas (6-3, 225) of Fort Lauderdale.

“The defensive coordinator reached out to me and he was the one who offered me,” Thomas said. “I’ve been talking to him the most. He was talking to me about the UA (Under Armour) camp. He saw my camp tape and my 40- yard dash and all the events I ran. He saw my measurables. When he called me, he was telling me about that camp.”

Thomas recorded 45 tackles with 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks and one interception in eight games last season.

Thomas has offers from Iowa State, Penn State, Pitt, Boston College, Illinois, Colorado State, East Carolina, Syracuse, Washington State, Western Kentucky, Indiana and South Dakota.

USC is in the top 10 with cornerback Chris Graves of Fort Myers, Fla. The others are Louisville, USF, UCF, Florida State, Ole Miss, Miami, LSU, Iowa State and Penn State.

Clemson is in the top 12 with defensive tackle Caden Curry (6-5, 250) of Greenwood, Ind. The others on the list are Ohio State, Alabama, Arizona State, Indiana, Tennessee, Michigan, Southern Cal, Florida State, Oregon and Notre Dame.

Clemson made the top 15 with defensive end D.J. Wesolak of Boonville, Missouri. The others on his short list are Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, LSU, Arizona State, Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Notre Dame, Southern Cal, Miami, Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M.

Hammond running back C.J. Stokes was offered by Colorado. He has official visits set in June at Vanderbilt, Missouri and Michigan.

Blythewood quarterback Chase Martin committed to Newberry. Myrtle Beach defensive tackle Tyrone Miles committed to North Greenville.

Basketball

Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell last week added some size to his program with a commitment from 6-11 Ben Middlebrooks of Fort Lauderdale.

This past season Middlebrooks averaged over 20 points and 14 rebounds per game. He’s rated a three-star prospect and the No. 34 power forward nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

Brownell also added his first transfer of the offseason last week when 6-4 David Collins of South Florida announced he will play his graduate-transfer season with the Tigers.

Collins scored 1,540 points during his career and leaves USF as the seventh-leading scorer in school history, and the 10th all-time leading scorer in American Athletic Conference history.

USC offered 2023 point guard Dalen Davis of Chicago. He also has offers from Kansas, Illinois, Nebraska and DePaul.

Charleston Southern signed Tahlik Chavez, a transfer guard from Iona and Garden City Community College.