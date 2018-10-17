BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It was a common line, a comment as cute and sarcastic as it was infuriating. It wasn’t a lie to say that SEC basketball was also known as “Kentucky and the Pips,” but every time coaches heard it, they grumbled.
“I thought our league was always good,” said Arkansas coach Mike Anderson, an Arkansas assistant for the school’s first decade in the SEC who returned as head coach. “I think the national media, they missed out on it. We know it, in our league each and every night it’s brutal out there.”
Coaches believed it was costing their teams respect when they really needed it — especially during selection for the NCAA tournament. The powers that be could claim to be as neutral as Switzerland, but after four months of hearing how the ACC and Pac-12 and Big Ten and Big East were superior, well, how could that not creep into the room and hurt the SEC?
The late Mike Slive wanted that changed in his powerful reign as SEC commissioner. He wanted his league’s basketball to resemble its football, both in reputation and production.
He was able to see the beginning of it before he passed in May. Much more is to come.
The SEC sent a record eight teams to the NCAA tournament last season, with two more qualifying for the NIT. Three teams should be in the preseason Top 25 poll when it’s released Monday, with Kentucky a strong candidate to be No. 1.
“This league is going to be so good this year,” Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said Wednesday during SEC basketball media days. “This year’s group is going to be even better.”
The rest of the league is no longer looking up at the Wildcats. In a couple of cases (like Auburn and Tennessee, who each won a piece of the regular-season championship last year), they may be looking down.
“Been saying it for the past four years, that this league was getting real good,” South Carolina’s Frank Martin said.
The league hired standout coaches who are seeing their efforts pay off. Kentucky, Tennessee and Auburn should be preseason Top 10 while LSU and Mississippi State will be in the Top 25. Alabama and Missouri return strong teams, Texas A&M made the Sweet 16 last year, Vanderbilt signed one of the country’s top recruiting classes and there’s always Florida, which had an up-and-down season last year but is always stocked with tip-top talent.
Some argue that the SEC has passed the ACC (which has a top seven of immense promise, but then a clear line between that and the bottom half of the league) and the Big East (where Villanova has won two of the past three national titles) as the best conference in the country. The reputation has certainly switched.
“The league, top to bottom, has probably never been stronger,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “Top-heavy, too.”
Calipari’s team was once again picked to win the regular-season championship, but now there are several worthy candidates who could claim it, on the way to greater riches.
Kentucky No. 1, USC 11th in preseason poll
Kentucky was picked to win the regular-season championship in the preseason media poll. South Carolina was picked 11th.
The Gamecocks’ Chris Silva was part of the five-man first-team preseason All-SEC squad while Tennessee’s Grant Williams was named preseason player of the year.
SEC Men's Preseason Poll
1. Kentucky
2. Tennessee
3. Auburn
4. Mississippi State
5. Florida
6. LSU
7. Alabama
8. Vanderbilt
9. Missouri
10. Arkansas
11. South Carolina
12. Texas A&M
13. Georgia
14. Ole Miss
Preseason All-SEC Team
First team
Daniel Gafford – Arkansas
Reid Travis – Kentucky
Tremont Waters – LSU
Chris Silva – South Carolina
Grant Williams – Tennessee
Second team
Bryce Brown – Auburn
Jared Harper – Auburn
Jalen Hudson – Florida
PJ Washington – Kentucky
Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi State
Jontay Porter – Missouri
Admiral Schofield – Tennessee
Preseason Player of the Year: Grant Williams, Tennessee