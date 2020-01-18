When Pete Dye passed away Jan. 9 at the age of 94, I immediately thought back to numerous encounters at the Ocean Course and Harbour Town with the famed golf course designer and his late wife, Alice.

Before getting to know him personally, my opinion of Dye was colored by his reputation and some less-than-enjoyable moments on his "Dye-A-Bolical" courses. But I'll never forget my first one-on-one meeting with the genius designer that included an attack by a "rattlesnake."

Back in the days before cell phones and the Internet, shortly after Dye began sculpting the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, The Post and Courier had no photos of Dye. I had asked Alan Nesmith, the public relations director for the resort at the time, to call me the next time Dye was on site. I told him I would drop everything, grab my camera and drive out to the Ocean Course.

I soon got the call and an hour later was in an SUV heading out to the remote site that was becoming the Ocean Course with Nesmith and Chris Cole, president of Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

We got to the staging area where Dye was talking with some of his crew members and he turned to me and said: "Hi. I'm Pete Dye. I've got a little something for you." Hanging off the spare tire rack on the back of his Ford Bronco II was a rather large, freshly killed rattlesnake. Pete pulled out a pocket knife, cut off the rattles and handed them to me. Not being a fan of snakes, I stepped back only to be "attacked" by a branch sticking up from the sand. I thought it was another snake. It was some time before my heartbeat returned to normal.

With the Ryder Cup coming up, I had numerous occasions to visit the Ocean Course and talk with Dye while it was under construction. I wish I could find another treasure from a breakfast meeting with Dye when he sketched out on a napkin the internal drainage system that would keep chemicals from making their way into the adjacent marsh. Dye drawings are rare. He was famous for building courses without written plans.

As famous as he was, Dye also could walk around in relative anonymity. During one tournament at the Ocean Course — I think it was the 2007 Senior PGA Championship — I came upon Dye standing at the steps to the old clubhouse where a security guard wouldn't let him in because he didn't have the proper credential. Dye just chuckled at the snub.

Dye will be remembered for railroad ties, island greens and pot bunkers. He loved to rattle golfers with courses that would challenge the world's greatest talents but at the same time be playable for the average golfer. But I'll remember him most for being approachable and patient as he talked about his golf courses.

Rest in peace, Pete.

Pardus CGA Senior Player of the Year

Jayne Pardus of Mount Pleasant has been selected the Carolinas Golf Association's Senior Women’s Player of the Year after two major wins and a deep run in a national championship. Pardus’ first win of the year came at the Women's SCGA Senior Championship where she won by eight shots. She birdied the first playoff hole to win the Carolinas Senior Women's Amateur. Pardus also made it to the Round of 32 in match play in the U.S. Senior Women's Amateur.

Stono Ferry Operation 36

Lori Gray had a score of 34 playing from 25 yards to finish as medalist at the Stono Ferry Golf Academy's Operation 36 Division matches played Dec. 14.

Coming up

March 7-8: 4-Ball at the Lake, Players Course at Wyboo-Santee Cooper Country Club, entry deadline 5 p.m. Feb. 28, $160 per player, open to 2-man teams who are S.C. residents, field limited to 60 teams, call 803-478-2500.

March 30: 2020 2020 NEEDTOBREATHE Classic, Daniel Island Club, visit commonwealthcares.org.

Aces

Ralph Martino, Nov. 25, 2019, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 130 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Mike Arthur, Duane Bausmam, Arthur Smith.

Chuck Mullen, Dec. 31, 2019, Patriots Point Links, No. 14 178 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Steve Mullen, Wayne Nance.

Gary Fischer, Jan. 2, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 6, 105 yards, gap wedge. Witnesses: Tim Ryan, Greg Frank, Mike Gallagher.

Dave Horner, Jan. 3, No. 16, 165 yards, fairway hybrid. Witnesses: Tigner Rauton, Wayne Bond, Bill Edwards.

Karen Nellius, Jan. 3, Ralston Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 4, 100 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Cheryl Speelman, Natalie Brimeyer.

Scott Weathers, Jan. 3, The Club @ Pine Forest, No. 13, 129 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Tom Daniels, Chip Dimaggio, Jerry Walton.

Dale Hollo, Jan. 4, Rivertowne Country Club, No. 2, 140 yards, 6-hybrid. Witnesses: John Timte, John Ferguson.

Johnny Herndon, Jan. 6, Plantation Course at Edisto, No. 6, 110 yards, 9-iron. Witness: Jeff Price, Chris Chapman.

