CLEMSON — Of all of the things opposing football teams tend to be concerned about when preparing to face Clemson, the Tigers' behemoth defensive line is always near the top of that list.
Clemson's Christian Wilkins, Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell all returned for another year of college football with the intentions of improving their NFL draft stock and tending to unfinished business (a national championship). Along with Dexter Lawrence, the linemen are best friends off the field and a four-headed monster on it. They and their backups tend to headline defensive scouting reports.
And yet, first-year Florida State head coach Willie Taggart, whose team faces the second-ranked Tigers on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla., doesn't appear overly concerned about the challenge.
"I think for us, it's not necessarily difficult to prepare because we have one of the top defensive lines in the country as well," Taggart said this week. "I think going against our guys daily helps our (offensive line) guys. So from that standpoint, I don't think it's as difficult. Our guys are just as talented as they are."
Taggart's defense has been impressive. The Seminoles (4-3 overall, 2-3 ACC) are tied for No. 7 nationally in number of sacks, whereas Clemson (7-0, 4-0) ranks tied for 23rd.
But the problem with Taggart's logic is two-fold:
• His offensive line, even with its improvements, still has a ways to go. Sacks given up aren't always entirely the offensive line's fault, but often times they are. The Seminoles rank No. 84 in the nation in sacks allowed and are tied for No. 11 in the 14-team ACC, giving up an average of 2.57 per game.
Florida State's offensive line caught a lot of flak for the hits quarterback Deondre Francois took versus Syracuse and the Seminoles even struggled up front against FCS opponent Samford. That led Taggart to say in Week 3 that "everything" was "on the table" to get some much-needed answers.
Deondre Francois doesn’t even want help from his offensive lineman off of the ground. He’s taken a beating today vs. Syracuse. pic.twitter.com/FvdvPIUVbP— J Reid (@JReidNFL) September 15, 2018
• Bryant, Ferrell, Wilkins and Lawrence have trained and mentored their understudy second-stringers to compete with first stringers elsewhere across the country. Freshman defensive end Xavier Thomas is a massive problem. Veteran Albert Huggins has loads of reps even as a backup.
Clemson can throw anyone and everyone it wants to against an opposing offensive line — and an opposing Florida State team — that the Tigers know is uncharacteristically vulnerable.
"You just definitely see — at the beginning of the season you could see the struggles just a little bit," Wilkins said, before politely crediting the Seminoles. "They definitely made improvements as the year went on, so I'm looking forward to the challenge for sure."
As it stands now, Clemson is a two-touchdown favorite to beat the Seminoles and a win would keep the Tigers in the driver's seat of the ACC Atlantic for a potential ACC Championship, then College Football Playoff berth.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has frequently said games are won and lost in the trenches and Taggart, though not overly concerned, could be set to get a large dosage of that Saturday.
"They, I think, have figured some things out up front in the offensive line as far as getting guys in the right place," Swinney said.
Saturday could confirm that, or things could get ugly for the Seminoles' offense.
Florida State memories
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott has memories aplenty when it comes to Florida State and Tallahassee, given that Scott's father, Brad Scott, was a longtime assistant coach all the way through the 1980s and into the early '90s, when he was the offensive coordinator for his last four years.
Now that Jeff, who has been at Clemson for a decade and played his college career with the Tigers, has been on the Clemson side of the FSU-Clemson rivalry for so long, he has gotten use to traveling back to Tallahassee as the visiting team. But that doesn't mean he doesn't appreciate those memories from his childhood. Two stand out:
• "In 1991, I believe it was '91, FSU was getting ready to play Miami. I was sitting in Charlie Ward's locker before the game. Charlie is right in front of me on his stool. Bobby Bowden walks in and you can already hear the crowd outside. Bobby walks in and gives a pregame talk. It was at that very moment — and I remember like it was yesterday— it was like, 'Yeah that's what I want to do. I wanted to be a coach.' And I hadn't even been a player yet." Scott would have been about 10 years old at the time.
• "The other memory I had was getting called up to coach Bowden's office. At halftime against Tulane (in the 1980s), it was like 49-0. So at halftime, myself and a few of the other coaches' kids decided it would be fun to go to the other sideline since it was a such a boring game and tackle the Green Wave mascot. We snuck over there and started tackling him. All the fans started cheering, and the more cheering they did, the more wrestling we did with their mascot. That next Wednesday night we got called up to coach Bowden's office and he had a talk with all those coaches' kids about proper sideline etiquette."