It’s been 45 days since South Carolina Stingrays head coach Steve Bergin had to address his team in the locker room after a loss in regulation.
The Stingrays had not lost since their 5-2 defeat to Greenville on Nov. 19, so Bergin had been a little out of practice.
Bergin's message to his team Friday night was clean up the mistakes and the results will come.
Playing without three of their top forwards – Cole Ully, Matthew Weis and Dan DeSalvo – and one of their top defensemen in Tom Parisi, the Stingrays still managed to compete with one of the ECHL’s elite teams in the Florida Everblades.
Justin Auger scored the game’s only goal and Tom McCollum made 24 saves as Florida defeated South Carolina, 1-0, before a crowd of 3,618 at the North Charleston Coliseum.
It was just the third regulation loss for the Stingrays (23-3-4, 50 points) this season and their second loss in 11 home games. The Everblades (20-8-4, 44 points) still trail the Stingrays by six points in the South Division as South Carolina has two games in hand on Florida.
“I thought we were just too inconsistent,” Bergin said. “When we were working hard, I think you saw we could take over the game. But other times, we were a little too hesitant to take over the game. It was like we were waiting for someone else to take over the game.
"I think we proved to ourselves, going forward, that even without some of our top players, we can play with anyone. We just have to go out there and execute and do things the right way.”
Ully and Weis, who are among the Stingrays' top offensive players, are out with injuries, while DeSalvo, the team’s top scorer, was called up by Cleveland, of the American Hockey League. Parisi was called up to the AHL by Belleville earlier in the week. Ully and Weis are not expected to return this weekend.
“We’re not making any excuses, everyone around the league is short players this time of year,” Bergin said. “We have a lineup that we feel can compete with anyone on any given night. It’s just the nature of our league this time of year. We just didn’t execute.”
Losing a game this time of year is no big deal, especially considering who was out of the lineup for the Stingrays. In fact, a loss with a depleted lineup can be a team building exercise that can pay dividends when the playoffs roll around in April. Still, it’s not a habit Bergin wants the team to get used too.
“We don’t want to dwell on this, we need to turn the page, learn from this, and don’t lose two in a row,” Bergin said. “We were a little sluggish. It wasn’t a lack of effort that hurt us. We just need to execute a little bit better. We were not crisp. We were a little half step off the whole night.”
Three Stars
First Star: Tom McCollum, Everblades. McCollum stopped 24 shots to record his first shutout of the season.
Second Star: Logan Thompson, Stingrays. Thompson kept the Stingrays in the game during the first two periods when their offense sputtered. Thompson, who has allowed just five goals in his last five games, finished with 29 saves.
“Logan has been great, he’s getting better and better each start,” Bergin said. It’s a shame we couldn’t pull that one out for him.”
Third Star: Justin Auger. The 6-6, 230-pound right winger scored the only goal of the game midway through the second period.
Coming up
The Stingrays against host the Everblades on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Charleston. South Carolina faces Atlanta on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.