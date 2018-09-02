Saturday night’s season opener between Charleston Southern and the University of Florida went as most expected.
With renewed energy in their program under new coach Dan Mullen, the Gators easily dispatched of the Buccaneers 53-6 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Florida dominated from the outset as sophomore quarterback Feleipe Franks found new confidence with a bevy of receiving talent. Franks completed 16 first-half passes to 10 different players before sitting out the second half. The 6-6, 240-pounder completed 13 of his last 15 attempts.
The Gators scored on their opening possession, and Franks tossed five first-half touchdown passes for a 38-0 halftime lead.
Charleston Southern did not achieve a first down until the final minute of the opening half and was outgained 354-92 in the first two quarters.
Florida had 158 total yards to CSU’s zero after one quarter.
CSU’s lone touchdown came early in the fourth quarter on Terrence Wilson’s 22-yard run.
What went right
A 70-yard run by Ronnie Harris in the last minute of the first half gave CSU its initial first down and set the Bucs up with a great scoring opportunity. The drive ended, however, with Tyler Tekac’s 23-yard field goal getting blocked.
CSU’s defense, at least physically, had a solid first quarter. The Bucs were physical and in position often, doing a nice job against the run early. The Bucs seemed to wear down by the pace of the Florida offense in the second quarter. Senior defensive end Solomon Brown led CSU with eight tackles and defensive back Brandon Rowland had seven. Florida managed only 90 yards in the second half.
Punter Kyle Reighard averaged 41.7 yards on seven punts, including a long of 48 yards.
CSU finished the game with 222 rushing yards, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt. Harris tallied 83 yards on eight carries while quarterback London Johnson had 72 yards.
The Buccaneers came away pretty healthy and with a $475,000 pay check for their effort. The Bucs also played a lot of players, which should be a benefit moving forward.
What went wrong
Almost everything offensively. The Bucs had one pass completion in the first half and it went for negative yardage. The offensive line had major issues with Florida’s speed and size up front.
Prior to Harris’ 70-yard run, CSU had 20 total yards and no first downs. The passing game was non-existent as CSU had three passing yards on five completions. Johnson completed 3 of 12 passes for two yards.
Not that it mattered in the outcome but the blocked field goal was a disappointing way to end the first half. Then, after CSU’s only touchdown, Florida blocked the extra point and returned it for two points.
Linebacker Edward King was ejected from the game for targeting on the second snap of the game, hitting a sliding Franks up around the head. King will miss the first half of CSU’s second game, against The Citadel on September 15.
After no turnovers in the first half, Johnson lost two fumbles in the third quarter.
Turning point
Kickoff. It was apparent early that Florida’s SEC talent was going to dominate this game. Florida scored on its first possession, aided by the targeting penalty, and never looked back. CSU’s offense didn’t help matters by posting seven consecutive three-and-outs.
Looking ahead
The Buccaneers will have a bye week before traveling down I-26 for a date with rival The Citadel. CSU has won four straight against the Bulldogs, who are coming off a tough loss to Wofford in their opener.