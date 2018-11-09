The Charleston Southern men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the 2018-19 season, dropping a road game at Florida 76-46.
CSU (1-1) returns home to face South Carolina State on Tuesday night. Florida evened its record at 1-1 after a season-opening blowout loss to Florida State on Tuesday.
Florida shot 46.4 percent from the floor while CSU struggled to just 25.5 percent, including a 5-for-28 performance from beyond the arc.
Junior guard Christian Keeling paced CSU with 18 points while freshman guard Dontrell Shuler added 11, all in the first half.
“I thought they were very hungry,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “After I saw the Florida State game the other night, I knew this would be a really tough time to play a Mike White team. I knew he would have them ready. I knew we were in for a tough time against an angry, ready-to-play team.”
The Bucs trailed by 10 late in the first half before the Gators held CSU scoreless for a 10-minute stretch over both halves. Shuler’s three-point play with 2:57 left in the first half brought the Bucs to within 30-20, but the Bucs would not score again until the 12:46 mark of the second half.
CSU trailed 36-20 at the half but the Gators opened the second-half with a 12-0 run in the first four minutes to open a 48-20 lead. Florida’s largest lead of 36 points (67-31) came with 7:21 left in the game.
CSU committed 19 turnovers which Florida turned into 24 points.
KeVaughn Allen paced a balanced scoring effort for the Gators with 14 points and five steals. Deaundre Ballard added 12 points and six rebounds.