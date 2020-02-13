Fleming's late 3 lifts Charleston Southern

In what continues to be one of the best single-season performances ever by a Charleston Southern basketball player, junior wing Phlandrous Fleming rose to the occasion again on Thursday night.
In a back-and-forth game and the scored tied at 63, Fleming drained a 25-foot 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds remaining to lift the Buccaneers to a 66-63 win at the CSU Fieldhouse. His final shot capped another monster night for the 6-4 Fleming, who finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds on a night when his jump shot was not falling with consistency. It marked the 14th time in the last 16 games that Fleming has topped the 20-point plateau.
Charleston Southern (13-13, 7-7 Big South) is fourth in the league standings. The top five finishers earn a first-round bye in the conference tournament.
“So many times after they hit the tying shot, I was going to call timeout but when I saw Phlan get to the top of the key with 5 seconds, I thought he was going to drive but he stepped into a big 3-point shot,” CSU coach
Barclay Radebaugh said. “It’s what Phlandrous does. We are going to put the ball in his hands. He made a great play.”
Fleming says of the final shot that he felt High Point was looking to defend the drive to the paint so he felt the better option was to pull up and shoot.
“I didn’t think coach would call timeout, cause we work on endgame a lot,” said Fleming, who is averaging 17.9 points on the season and paces the Big South in rebounding at 8.4 boards per game. “They just kept backing up as we went up the floor and allowed me to walk into a 3. They knew I was going to drive, so I stepped into an open shot.”
The Bucs held a 27-26 halftime lead, but the Panthers gained the lead for a good portion of the second half. Fleming gave CSU a 57-56 lead with 5:20 remaining. Leading 61-60 with 21 seconds left, Fleming missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Duncan Lexander grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled. Lexander pushed the lead to three with a pair of free throws.
Deontaye Buskey added 15 points, while Nate Louis had 12.
CSU continues to play the latter part of the schedule with seven players, having gone 6-5 with low numbers available.
“This is who they are, just who they are,” Radebaugh said. “They are a tough-minded group. We haven’t practiced in a month, but they continue to execute at a high level. This is a gritty, tough group. They have grinded out to 7-7. So impressed with this team.”
With four games remaining on the schedule, two at home and two on the road, the Buccaneers remain very much in contention for a top five finish in the league standings. CSU is at UNC Asheville on Saturday, having lost to the Bulldogs earlier this season.