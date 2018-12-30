Charleston Southern men’s basketball coach Barclay Radebaugh received a late Christmas present on Sunday night. The return of sophomore sensation Phlandrous Fleming Jr. to Radebaugh’s lineup was akin to a youngster getting a video gaming system from Santa.
Fleming, the team’s second-leading returning scorer and runner-up for Big South freshman of the year last season, missed CSU’s first 12 games as he battled a knee ailment. The 6-4 wing returned for his first action of the season on Sunday in a 111-65 win over visiting Piedmont International, making his presence known early on with two free throws, a layup and tip-in slam in the first three minutes of the game.
“You don’t realize what he brings until you don’t play with him,” Radebaugh said of Fleming. “The energy, the character, the enthusiasm, the length, the ability to score. His tenacity and fearlessness is contagious, and we could see it immediately a few days ago when he began practicing. It was like Christmas. He makes a big difference.”
Fleming finished with a game-high 17 points and recorded three steals. Junior guard Christian Keeling added 14 points and eight rebounds, while sophomore guard Deontaye Buskey also scored 14 points. Senior forward Travis McConico scored 13 points and had five boards.
CSU shot 51.8 percent from the field and outrebounded Piedmont International 55-33 with 25 offensive boards.
The game itself, as expected, was a blowout early as CSU scored the first 15 points and led throughout. Keeling had 12 and Fleming 11 in the opening half as CSU shot 56.4 percent from the field.
“I had a lot of anticipation, very anxious to get back on the court,” Fleming said. “I knew God had a plan, and I just tried to be patient. When I got out there, I felt at home again. Basketball is my safe haven when I get inside the rectangle. I feel good. I’m back.”
The visiting Bruins struggled early to find a basket but finished at 31 percent for the half. The Buccaneers forced 11 turnovers, leading to 20 points, as they built a comfortable 58-27 halftime advantage.
“It was great to see our complete team out there tonight, giving us a glimpse of what we can be with everyone available,” Radebaugh said. “It’s the first time we’ve had our top 10 together in a clean rotation. I thought we were really good for about 25 minutes tonight. We were very clean, moved the ball and limited the turnovers.”
CSU led by 56 points with 6:25 to play as Radebaugh emptied the bench. All 13 players who played reached the scoring column. CSU’s non-starters accounted for 47 points. CSU also had 32 points off turnovers and scored 64 points in the paint.
CSU completed the non-conference portion of the schedule with a 6-7 record and will open Big South Conference play next Saturday with a home date against High Point.
Overall, Radebaugh would like to have a few games back, primarily two close losses to North Florida and one to Middle Tennessee State. But, with a healthy team for the first time this season, the coach enters conference play with high optimism.
“It’s about to get a lot different,” Radebaugh said. “It’s a different feeling. That team on Saturday will be a different beast. Every game, the next 16, will be a battle unto itself. I talked to the team after this game that each of the next 16 will be our Super Bowl. The league is a lot better than anyone thought it would be. There are going to be some amazing games, starting Saturday. I am excited to see us grow. I think we still have some growth in us.”