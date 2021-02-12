Fleming delivers last-second dagger as Charleston Southern edges High Point

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.