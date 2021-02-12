Fleming delivers last-second dagger as Charleston Southern edges High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – In almost the exact same fashion as he did one season ago, Phlandrous Fleming Jr. delivered a game-winning dagger to lift Charleston Southern past High Point 69-68 in men's basketball Feb. 12.
Fleming scored a game-high 29 points to pace the Buccaneers (2-16, 1-13 Big South), none bigger than his game-winning 3-point basket with under 3 seconds to play.
Both teams traded runs throughout the night with High Point (8-11, 6-10) holding the largest lead early before the Bucs responded with their own 14-0 run.
John-Michael Wright led the Panthers with 18 points, while Bryant Randleman added 12 and Ahmil Flowers 11.
Fleming also had a season-high 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. CSU got 14 points from Ja’Quavian Florence, 10 from Emorie Knox and 10 from Sean Price.
Charleston Southern returns home after a month on the road through North Carolina to host USC Upstate. Tipoff on Feb. 18 from Buccaneer Field House is slated for 7 p.m. and will stream live on ESPN+.