The 2018 NCAA Tournament banner was hanging above TD Arena when College of Charleston took to the court Friday afternoon for the team’s first “official” preseason practice.
The Cougars, who were 26-8 a year ago, are coming off a Colonial Athletic Association title and the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1999.
Gone from the team are two key players in point guard Joe Chealey, who finished his career fourth on the school's all-time list with 1,825 points, and defensive stopper Cameron Johnson.
If the Cougars hope to make it back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, they’ll have to answer these five questions:
Who will be the Cougars' third scoring option?
Jarrell Brantley and Grant Riller are among CAA’s top players and should be among the league’s top scorers this season.
But the Cougars will need a third offensive option. It was one of the keys to the Cougars' success a year ago. Shut down Chealey and Brantley, and Riller would go for 30 points. If the defense focused on Riller and Chealey, then Brantley would score at will.
Who will be the Cougars’ third option this season?
Marquise Pointer, a senior, seems like the logical choice. Pointer has shown flashes of scoring ability throughout his career. Pointer had a half-dozen double-digit scoring games last year and will get more opportunities with Chealey trying to make an NBA roster with the Charlotte Hornets.
Nick Harris and Jaylen McManus will be options as well.
“Honestly, I don’t know who it’s going to be,” said College of Charleston coach Earl Grant. “We’ve got a lot of candidates that can score the ball. We didn’t go to Nick in the post as much as we should have last year, but he’s been through the wars, so he’s ready. Jaylen and Marquise, I think, are ready to take on more of a scoring role for us.”
Who will be the Cougars' vocal leaders?
Joe Chealey and Cameron Johnson have been the undisputed vocal and emotional leaders for the Cougars the past two seasons – both 20-plus win seasons.
There’s little doubt that Chealey’s 1,825 points and nearly 400 career assists and Johnson’s tenacious on-the-ball defending will be missed. But it was the intangibles that the pair brought to the program that will be missed just as much.
Who can fill that void?
The two most likely candidates are Brantley and Pointer.
Brantley is an emotional, high-energy player and was never afraid to voice his opinion in the past, while Pointer’s defense, gritty play and clutch shooting earned the respect of his teammates. Both will need to step up and provide the kind of steady leadership that made Chealey and Johnson so valuable to the program.
Riller, who is quiet by nature, will also have to do his part.
“I’m going to let my play do most of the talking, but I understand that I’m an older guy and I have to speak up when I need to,” Riller said.
Can the Cougars find another ball-handler besides Marquise Pointer?
Charleston won 26 games a year ago because they took care of the basketball. They were among the nation’s leaders in fewest turnover per game at around 10.
Pointer has 21 career starts to his resume and is just one of two true point guards on the team.
Pointer will be counted on to handle most of the ball-handling duties, but redshirt freshman Zep Jasper will also have to fill that role. Jasper spent a season at prep school after graduating from Laney High School in Augusta in 2016, then impressed the coaching staff during his redshirt season last year with his all-around skill set.
“Zep is more of a true point guard,” Grant said. “We’re really excited about what he brings to the table.”
Riller, Brantley and sophomore Brevin Galloway can also handle some of the ball-handling duties.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that can handle the ball,” Grant said. “Marquise isn’t the only guy we’re going to be counting on. It’ll be one of those committee deals where everyone will probably handle it some.”
Who will be Cougars' defensive stopper?
At 6-4, Cameron Johnson was able to guard four different positions from point guard to power forward.
Johnson’s versatility and his ability to guard multiple offensive players during games made him a two-time first team All-CAA defender.
Pointer is regarded as an elite perimeter defender, and Jasper was impressive during practices a season ago.
“Cameron was a special kind of player because he didn’t care about statistics, he just wanted to defend and win,” Grant said. “We might have to change what we do defensively a little bit because we’re a longer, more athletic team. It’ll be more of a team concept this year.”
Can the Cougars stay healthy?
Brantley missed a chunk of the non-conference schedule at the beginning of last season, but otherwise the Cougars’ key player remained healthy, especially during a crucial push in late February and early March and during the tournament.
It wasn’t until Chealey suffered a high ankle sprain against Northeastern in the CAA Tournament’s championship game that the Cougars had a significant injury to a key player over the final 20 games of the season. Had Chealey, who was visibly limping during the Cougars’ NCAA Tournament game against Auburn, been healthy against the Tigers, the outcome of that game could have been different.
The Cougars already have three players out of the lineup with minor injuries at the start of preseason practice. McManus (foot), Pointer (elbow) and Miller (foot) all watched from the sidelines on Friday.
“Jaylen is day-to-day, hopefully we’ll get him back in the next week or so,” Grant said. “Marquise is getting better.”
All are expected to be healthy when the Cougars tip off the season on Nov. 6 against Presbyterian.