You have to love a fish story that it involves a group of family and friends enjoying the last day of 2018 fishing offshore, and four of them reel in their first wahoo. Especially when one of the anglers is named Wahoo.
Capt. Chris Gaffney of the Ripley Light charter boat Git R Done (fishingcharterscharlestonsc.com) invited the group to join in for fun. On day earlier, boat owner John Madden of Mount Pleasant and friends had fished with Gaffney aboard Git R Done and also boated four wahoo.
"We fished the Southwest Banks, on the Ledge," Gaffney said. "We were fishing 71- to 75-degree water. The morning ride out was extremely foggy, almost disorienting. But the sun came out and it turned into a beautiful day. It was awesome for everyone."
Gaffney was joined by his wife Sarah and children Reef, 6, and Pearl, 5, both making their first offshore trip.
Mating for Gaffney was his brother-in-law, inshore fishing guide Jason Watkins with his wife Laura and their two children, Mary Coastal, 16, and Wahoo, 11. Both youngsters caught their first wahoo.
Rivers Simmons, 11, also was aboard with his mother Laura and caught his first wahoo.
Rounding out the wahoo rookies was Dustin Johnson, who was joined by his wife Renee and their son Morgan, also making his first offshore trip.
"The wahoo ranged from 42 to 68 pounds," Gaffney said. We caught them on skirted ballyhoo. The day before we caught two on artificials and two on ballyhoo. We also caught a lot of bonito and barracuda, believe it or not."