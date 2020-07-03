First Tee of Greater Charleston offering more youth golf programs this summer

The First Tee of Greater Charleston is offering a second session of virtual programs for TARGET through Ace levels, but anyone interesting in participating must register by this weekend. The registration deadline is Sunday.

• At the TARGET, PLAYer, Teen, Advanced PLAYer, Par, and Birdie levels, videos will be emailed weekly to registered families.

• At the Eagle and Ace levels, participants will take part in weekly Zoom virtual classes with Coach Bucky.

• The cost for the four-week session is $5 and financial aid is available to all families.

If you did not take part in the June virtual programs, register for "July Virtual Class A" through the website (firstteegreatercharleston.org), and if you registered for June's session 1 of virtual programs, you should register for "July Virtual Class B" at your child's current level. Virtual B will expand on what participants learned last month with new games and activities.

As an added program benefit, First Tee plans to offer optional daily practices at Patriots Point (as long as deemed safe for group programming) for participants who are registered for the July virtual programs and are at the PLAYer, Teen, Advanced PLAYer, Par, Birdie, Eagle, and Ace levels.

All registered families will be emailed after online registration ends to sign up for these practices separately. Strict social distancing and coronavirus precautions will be enforced and First Tee cannot guarantee participation for all July Virtual enrolled participants due to decreased class sizes.

Fall on-course programs are scheduled to resume in August, but class sizes will be decreased because of social distancing and sanitary precautions.

Fall programs will be hosted in a new format, over nine weeks. Participants will begin Week 1 in person and every other week will be a virtual program with at-home activities emailed directly to registered families. Group A will start the week of Aug. 3 and Group B will start the week of Aug. 10. When registering online, both groups A and B will be available, so please be sure to select your preferred class carefully. The schedule for the fall session will be available beginning July 10 and registration will open at 8 p.m. on July 13 and continue through 8 p.m. on July 24. No late registrations will be accepted.

If First Tee deems it unsafe to begin these programs in August, it reserves the right to cancel these programs and refund all families.

Mount Pleasant golfer wins Junior event

Dallas Johnson of Mount Pleasant shot 73-74-76—223 and beat fellow Mount Pleasant golfer Walker Felton by one shot in the boys 13-14 age group in the Grant Bennett Junior Florence Invitational played at Florence Country Club. Daniel Donato of Mount Pleasant tied for fourth at 227.

Drew Harrill of Spartanburg won the overall title with a score of 201. Waymon Thomas of Mount Pleasant finished in a tie for 10th at 214 in the Boys 15-18 age group.

Coastal Center golf tournament

The ninth annual Coastal Center Cup Golf Tournament will be played Aug. 22 at Summerville Country Club. The event supports special needs residents of the Coastal Center in Summerville, The entry fee for the captain's choice event is $75 per player or $300 per team. Contact Richard at 843-312-422 or email 1994johnson@homesc.com.

Charleston Golfweek Tour

B.J. Hill shot 69 to win the Championship Flight by three shots over T.A. Fulmer in the Charleston Golfweek Tour event held at the Players Course at Wyboo. Dan Wanner defeated Fred Dixon in a playoff to win A Flight after both golfers posted 75s. Michael Becker won B Flight with a 78. James Ravenel won a playoff with Chris Huge for C Flight honors after both shot 81. Aaron Chase won D Flight with a score of 83.

Castle-Kuehn win Carolinas Women's Four-Ball

Jensen Castle of West Columbia and Rachel Kuehn of Asheville, N.C., students at the Ranch at Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw, captured the Carolinas Women's Four-Ball Championship played at Catawba Country Club in Newton, N.C., shooting a record 16-under-par 128. Castle plays for Kentucky while Kuehn is a golfer at Wake Forest.

Aces

Steve Lorance, June 9, Cougar Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 6, 142 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Joyce Lorance, Bonnie Leonard, Mike Leonard.

Bill Crawford, June 21, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 14, 180 yards, 5-wood. Witnesses: Bruce Boggs, Paul Dominick, Pate Dominick.

Hugh Kight, June 21, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 4, 117 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Rich Burckhardt, Chiaki Kight.

Anna Johnson, June 25, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 6, 104 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Hilda Rose, Chris Zavada, Iris Whittaker.

Pete Jones, June 30, Black Robin-Wescott Golf Club, No. 8, 133 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Jim Buzon, Jay Bland, Bob Durand.

Christof Buys, July 1, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 3, 134 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Michael Mattingly, Al Forsythe.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.