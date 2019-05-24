There’s no pressure being a second-round draft pick for the New York Yankees.
So says Charleston RiverDogs’ catcher Josh Breaux. Maybe he’s bluffing. If so, his bat is serving as a great poker face.
Breaux has been the best hitter for a Charleston team that is loaded with speed and power.
“Hitting is always kind of contagious. One guy gets going and the rest just kind of feed off of that,” Breaux said.
He’s not wrong. The RiverDogs, a low-level Class A affiliate of the Yankees, are in first place in the South Atlantic League's Southern Division.
From great hitting to a cash prize, here’s a few things to look for as Charleston prepares to host a Memorial Day weekend series against the Columbia Fireflies.
Helicopter drop
There’s 2,000 reasons to be at the RiverDogs’ series opener on Saturday.
In addition to Military Appreciation Night, Charleston will have a postgame helicopter drop, releasing thousands of bouncy balls onto the Riley Park field. Each fan will have a number correlating to a ball, and the first one to touch home plate wins $2,000.
If that’s not enough, adult ticket-buyers can purchase a Naturday Beer shake, which includes Natty Light over strawberry and vanilla ice cream and a squeezed lemon.
“It should be a fun night and it all coincides with our team looking to stay in first place,” said RiverDogs president Dave Echols. “We’re expecting big crowds and just looking forward to some exciting baseball.”
For more on tickets and promotions, visit www.milb.com/charleston/tickets.
Just Say Breaux
Heading into Saturday’s game against Columbia, the Houston native has posted at least one hit in 15 of his last 17 games.
In fact, through 30 games this season, Breaux has only failed to get hit in seven.
He’s leading the RiverDogs with seven homers and 30 RBIs, and his .295 batting average is second-best on the team.
“Just been working with my hitting coach and staying with my approach of taking what they give me,” said Breaux, who was the Yankees’ second-round pick in the 2018 draft. “That means driving the ball the other way, watching for off-speed pitches, and not getting caught off guard.”
Home-run derby
Breaux has some competition on his own roster. Not far behind him is Brandon Lockridge, a Troy University product who the Yankees snagged three rounds after Breaux. Lockridge has six homers and 20 RBIs.
And Josh Stowers, who New York acquired in an off-season trade, has been a terror on the bases with a team-high 12 steals.
Stowers has also shown some pop in his bat. He has homered three times in two days this week, including a Wednesday game at Asheville where the former Louisville star smacked two long balls and triple.