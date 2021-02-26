You are the owner of this article.
top story

First game of South Carolina-Clemson baseball series rained out

  • Updated
MonteLee7.MA.jpg (copy)

Coach Monte Lee and Clemson will now begin their series against South Carolina on Feb. 27 in Greenville. Clemson Athletics/Provided

CLEMSON — The first game of the South Carolina-Clemson baseball series has been postponed because of rain in the Upstate.

The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. Instead the Tigers will host the Gameocks on May 11 at 6 p.m.

The annual rivalry series will now begin Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. at Fluor Field in Greenville. It will continue the following day at 4 p.m. at Founders Park in Columbia.

Clemson right-hander Davis Sharpe was set to take the mound opposite South Carolina right-hander Thomas Farr in the opener. Presumably, those two will now start Feb. 27.

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier.

