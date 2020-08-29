First Baptist wins season opener in football

After shaking off some early rust, the First Baptist Hurricanes rolled to an impressive 47-26 road win at Thomas Heyward Academy in the season opener for both SCISA programs.
SCISA opened with 20 games across the state in the first prep action of any kind since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was like a first scrimmage, really, and we dropped a lot of balls tonight,” First Baptist coach Johnny Waters said. “We had a lot of young guys out there. We have a lot of work to do but we’re going to be OK. We got a win and we have some great film to evaluate.”
Senior quarterback Will Daniel tossed four touchdown passes and rushed for one score, and freshman running back Davian Brown added two rushing scores to pace the Hurricanes.
Things did not go well for the Hurricanes early on as they misplayed the opening kickoff, setting up Thomas Heyward with a short field. The Rebels cashed in for a touchdown and an early 6-0 lead.
First Baptist settled in after the early mishap, tying the game with a one-yard run by Brown late in the first period.
Daniel added a 12-yard scoring scamper just 22 seconds into the second quarter, set up by a Thomas Heyward fumble on its own 27-yard line. After forcing a punt, Brown pushed the lead to 20-6 with a 12-yard run at the 8:10 mark of the second quarter.
After stopping Thomas Heyward inside the 30-yard line on fourth down, Daniel connected with receiver Jaylin Hayward, a summer transfer from Stratford, on a 68-yard scoring pass to extend the lead to 27-6 with 3:29 left before halftime.
The Hurricanes took advantage of a late scoring opportunity when Daniel hit Ramon Kelly on a 13-yard touchdown in the corner with eight seconds left in the half, sending First Baptist to a 33-6 halftime advantage.
Thomas Heyward, a Class A state title contender, rallied with two touchdowns in the third quarter, including an interception return for a score, to pull within 33-20 heading into the fourth period.
Daniel responded with a 60-yard scoring pass to Dove Fishburne to push the lead back to 40-20 with 11:20 remaining in the game. The Rebels added a touchdown with 3:03 to play and the Hurricanes tacked on a late touchdown, a 25-yard pass from Daniel to Fishburne, for the final margin.
First Baptist enters region play next week, traveling to Laurence Manning. The Swampcats, Class AAA state finalists a year ago, opened the season with a 21-14 loss to Heathwood Hall on Friday.
Palmetto Christian 62, Clarendon Hall 20
Connor Rourk rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns while completing 6 of 7 passes for 74 yards and another score as Palmetto Christian routed Clarendon Hall.
Kendall Chakeris also has a big night, rushing with 171 yards on 10 carries With three touchdowns. Wyatt Shogren had 55 yards receiving with one touchdown, while Ethan Lowther added 40 yards receiving.
Carson Rourk had 11 tackles and a sack for PCA, while Joe Pascutti added eight tackles and a sack.
Wardlaw 46, Charleston Collegiate 19
Wardlaw scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to rally from a 13-6 halftime deficit and cruise past Charleston Collegiate.
Darius Singletary scored on a 54-yard run and a 28-yard run for Charleston Collegiate, which is next at Conway Christian.