First Baptist star signs with South Florida to play for ex-Clemson assistant Jeff Scott

First Baptist wide receiver Sincere Brown signed with South Florida on Wednesday. David Shelton/Special to The Post and Courier

With success comes opportunity, and the First Baptist football program is making the most of both when it comes to getting players noticed and recruited by college football teams.

On Wednesday, First Baptist announced the signings of six players, among them wide receiver Sincere Brown.

Brown, who started for two seasons at First Baptist after transferring from Stratford, signed a letter of intent to play at the University of South Florida for newly named head coach Jeff Scott, formerly of Clemson.

The decision to accept South Florida’s offer came after Brown had verbally committed to Appalachian State in July. A head coaching change there, with Eli Drinkwitz moving to Missouri, opened the door for Brown to look around. One visit to Tampa, Fla., sealed the deal.

“I went down to Tampa, I fell in love with it,” said the 6-4, 190-pound Brown on Wednesday. “It felt different. I felt so much love — love that I had never felt before. It was like family, like the family I have at First Baptist. It’s another family. Once I went down to Tampa, it was like a different world and I wanted to be a part of that.”

Brown caught 52 passes for more than 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2019 season. He will play for a coach who has an extensive background with receivers, having coached several at Clemson who are now in the NFL.

“Coach Scott is a wide receiver guy and that helped in my decision,” Brown said. “It’s an unreal feeling, wonderful. This is something I’ve hoped for since I started playing as a kid.”

Hurricanes head coach Johnny Waters says the sky is the limit for Brown.

“If he continues on the path he is on right now, he could be playing on Sundays someday,” said Waters, whose teams have won two SCISA state championships and played for a third in recent years.

The six players who signed on Wednesday represent the most ever at First Baptist for a single recruiting class. Brown’s signing marks the second straight year the school has produced a major college player. A year ago, running back Michel Dukes signed with Clemson.

“It’s a very exciting and proud day for First Baptist,” Waters said. “These six guys are proof that if you work hard on the field and in the classroom, opportunities will come.”

Other First Baptist signings included defensive lineman Devin Ray to Newberry, defensive end Ethan Guest and wide receiver Lucas Snow to Wingate, offensive lineman Josh Blackstock to Brevard, and wide receiver McKay Wilson to Hampden-Sydney.

Another of the area’s top players, running back Keegan Williams of Oceanside Collegiate, accepted a late offer from UNC Charlotte and signed on Wednesday. Williams, a first-team All-Lowcountry selection, led the area in rushing with 2,231 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Williams was one of six Landsharks to sign football letters on Wednesday, including offensive lineman Dylan Sebuck, who accepted a preferred walk-on at South Carolina.

Goose Creek quarterback Emmauel Mukuamu, The Post and Courier's 2019 high school football player of the year, is headed to Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, one of the top junior colleges in the country. Mukuamu had walk-on offers from Georgia State and S.C. State.

Seven Goose Creek players signed on Wednesday, with defensive back Darryl Capleton inking with Charleston Southern.

Fort Dorchester defensive lineman Daquan Robinson also signed with CSU. Three of Fort Dorchester’s four starting defensive linemen signed Division I letters with Emmanuel Johnson signing with Georgia Tech and Brandon Johnson signing with Navy.

Lowcountry Football Signings

Pos.  Player  High School  College 

QB  Sean Cooney  Oceanside Collegiate  Drake

RB  Keegan Williams  Oceanside Collegiate  UNC Charlotte

OL  Dylan Sebuck  Oceanside Collegiate  South Carolina

LB  Alex Dhabliwala  Oceanside Collegiate  Catholic University

DL  Myles Castain  Oceanside Collegiate  Arkansas Baptist

WR  Malachi Oree Oceanside  Collegiate  Arkansas Baptist

WR  Damon Mouzon  Goose Creek  University of Charleston

DB  Devante Pryor  Goose Creek  University of Charleston

QB  Emmanuel Mukuamu  Goose Creek  Hutchinson CC

DB  Jekiah Wigfall  Goose Creek  University of Charleston

DB  Darryl Capleton  Goose Creek  Charleston Southern

DL  DeAngelo Bright  Goose Creek  Allen University

DL  Gavin White-Burgess  Goose Creek  Erskine

WR  Lucas Snow  First Baptist  Wingate

WR  Sincere Brown  First Baptist  South Florida

DL  Devin Ray First  Baptist  Newberry

WR  McKay Wilson  First Baptist  Hampden-Sydney

DE  Ethan Guest  First Baptist  Wingate

OL  Josh Blackstock  First Baptist  Brevard

WR  Lavel Davis  Woodland Virginia

DB  K’ron Ferrell  Woodland  Old Dominion

DL  Jaysharn Boyd  Woodland  Limestone

OL  Keenan Pringle  Woodland  Limestone

WR  Jaelyn  Perry Woodland  S.C. State

WR  Hakeem Meggett  Berkeley  Lenoir-Rhyne

OL  Hunter Powers  Berkeley  Newberry

OL  DeAndre Ferguson  Berkeley  Erskine

DL  Jaleen Thompson  Berkeley  Albany State

DL  Brandon Johnson  Fort Dorchester  Navy

DL  Emmanuel Johnson  Fort Dorchester  Georgia Tech

DL  Daquan Robinson  Fort Dorchester Charleston Southern

WR  Qway’jon Simmons  Fort Dorchester  Wingate

OL  Damari Joyner  Fort Dorchester  Newberry

OL  Holston Slack  Porter-Gaud  Denison University

DL  Quavon Frazier  James Island  North Greenville

OL Adam McKanna  Summerville  Rhode Island

DB  Jurrien Mitchell  Cane Bay  Charleston Southern

LB  Luke Taylor  Summerville  Newberry

