First Baptist star signs with South Florida to play for ex-Clemson assistant Jeff Scott

With success comes opportunity, and the First Baptist football program is making the most of both when it comes to getting players noticed and recruited by college football teams.

On Wednesday, First Baptist announced the signings of six players, among them wide receiver Sincere Brown.

Brown, who started for two seasons at First Baptist after transferring from Stratford, signed a letter of intent to play at the University of South Florida for newly named head coach Jeff Scott, formerly of Clemson.

The decision to accept South Florida’s offer came after Brown had verbally committed to Appalachian State in July. A head coaching change there, with Eli Drinkwitz moving to Missouri, opened the door for Brown to look around. One visit to Tampa, Fla., sealed the deal.

“I went down to Tampa, I fell in love with it,” said the 6-4, 190-pound Brown on Wednesday. “It felt different. I felt so much love — love that I had never felt before. It was like family, like the family I have at First Baptist. It’s another family. Once I went down to Tampa, it was like a different world and I wanted to be a part of that.”

Brown caught 52 passes for more than 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2019 season. He will play for a coach who has an extensive background with receivers, having coached several at Clemson who are now in the NFL.

“Coach Scott is a wide receiver guy and that helped in my decision,” Brown said. “It’s an unreal feeling, wonderful. This is something I’ve hoped for since I started playing as a kid.”

Hurricanes head coach Johnny Waters says the sky is the limit for Brown.

“If he continues on the path he is on right now, he could be playing on Sundays someday,” said Waters, whose teams have won two SCISA state championships and played for a third in recent years.

The six players who signed on Wednesday represent the most ever at First Baptist for a single recruiting class. Brown’s signing marks the second straight year the school has produced a major college player. A year ago, running back Michel Dukes signed with Clemson.

“It’s a very exciting and proud day for First Baptist,” Waters said. “These six guys are proof that if you work hard on the field and in the classroom, opportunities will come.”

Other First Baptist signings included defensive lineman Devin Ray to Newberry, defensive end Ethan Guest and wide receiver Lucas Snow to Wingate, offensive lineman Josh Blackstock to Brevard, and wide receiver McKay Wilson to Hampden-Sydney.

Another of the area’s top players, running back Keegan Williams of Oceanside Collegiate, accepted a late offer from UNC Charlotte and signed on Wednesday. Williams, a first-team All-Lowcountry selection, led the area in rushing with 2,231 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Williams was one of six Landsharks to sign football letters on Wednesday, including offensive lineman Dylan Sebuck, who accepted a preferred walk-on at South Carolina.

Goose Creek quarterback Emmauel Mukuamu, The Post and Courier's 2019 high school football player of the year, is headed to Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, one of the top junior colleges in the country. Mukuamu had walk-on offers from Georgia State and S.C. State.

Seven Goose Creek players signed on Wednesday, with defensive back Darryl Capleton inking with Charleston Southern.

Fort Dorchester defensive lineman Daquan Robinson also signed with CSU. Three of Fort Dorchester’s four starting defensive linemen signed Division I letters with Emmanuel Johnson signing with Georgia Tech and Brandon Johnson signing with Navy.

Lowcountry Football Signings

Pos. Player High School College

QB Sean Cooney Oceanside Collegiate Drake

RB Keegan Williams Oceanside Collegiate UNC Charlotte

OL Dylan Sebuck Oceanside Collegiate South Carolina

LB Alex Dhabliwala Oceanside Collegiate Catholic University

DL Myles Castain Oceanside Collegiate Arkansas Baptist

WR Malachi Oree Oceanside Collegiate Arkansas Baptist

WR Damon Mouzon Goose Creek University of Charleston

DB Devante Pryor Goose Creek University of Charleston

QB Emmanuel Mukuamu Goose Creek Hutchinson CC

DB Jekiah Wigfall Goose Creek University of Charleston

DB Darryl Capleton Goose Creek Charleston Southern

DL DeAngelo Bright Goose Creek Allen University

DL Gavin White-Burgess Goose Creek Erskine

WR Lucas Snow First Baptist Wingate

WR Sincere Brown First Baptist South Florida

DL Devin Ray First Baptist Newberry

WR McKay Wilson First Baptist Hampden-Sydney

DE Ethan Guest First Baptist Wingate

OL Josh Blackstock First Baptist Brevard

WR Lavel Davis Woodland Virginia

DB K’ron Ferrell Woodland Old Dominion

DL Jaysharn Boyd Woodland Limestone

OL Keenan Pringle Woodland Limestone

WR Jaelyn Perry Woodland S.C. State

WR Hakeem Meggett Berkeley Lenoir-Rhyne

OL Hunter Powers Berkeley Newberry

OL DeAndre Ferguson Berkeley Erskine

DL Jaleen Thompson Berkeley Albany State

DL Brandon Johnson Fort Dorchester Navy

DL Emmanuel Johnson Fort Dorchester Georgia Tech

DL Daquan Robinson Fort Dorchester Charleston Southern

WR Qway’jon Simmons Fort Dorchester Wingate

OL Damari Joyner Fort Dorchester Newberry

OL Holston Slack Porter-Gaud Denison University

DL Quavon Frazier James Island North Greenville

OL Adam McKanna Summerville Rhode Island

DB Jurrien Mitchell Cane Bay Charleston Southern

LB Luke Taylor Summerville Newberry