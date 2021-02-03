First Baptist star among 12 Charleston Southern football signings

One advantage to being a college coach with a child playing high school football is that the coach can attend his son’s games every week, regardless of NCAA recruiting restrictions.

Charleston Southern head football coach Autry Denson's son is a freshman on the varsity roster at First Baptist School, one of the top SCISA programs in the state. Denson worked at home games as a member of the chain gang so he saw plenty of action up close and personal.

One player he watched throughout the season was Hurricanes’ senior receiver Jaylin Hayward. What Denson saw was more than enough to offer Hayward a scholarship. The 5-11, 175-pounder signed with the Buccaneers on Wednesday.

“I am so excited and honored to have this opportunity,” said Hayward, whose father Sterling is a Stratford High graduate and played receiver at Appalachian State. “I will get to play for a great coaching staff and be close to home, close to my family and friends. I know CSU will help me grow as a player but also as a man.”

Hayward was a first-team Post and Courier All-Lowcountry selection in 2020, catching 24 passes for 812 yards for the 9-0 Hurricanes. Nine of his receptions were for touchdowns and the 33.8-yard average per catch caught Denson’s eye.

“His big play ability, I was blessed to see up front and close while holding the chains,” Denson said. “It jumps off the screen. But his character as a young man. I was just as impressed with him as a young man off the field as I was his obvious big-play ability on the field.”

Hayward is one of a dozen players to sign with CSU on Wednesday, joining six signees from the early signing period in December. Denson felt he and his staff improved the roster in all areas.

“A great continuation to our early signing day in that we got a lot better,” Denson said. “We look for the most competitive men on the face of the earth. It’s been a good day for the Bucs.

“We were trying to get better across the board. We felt like we needed to address every area of our football program. We were just trying to get better as a whole and we were able to do that with this class.”

Recruiting was more difficult in 2020 as COVID-19 restrictions did not allow for on-campus visits in the traditional sense. Zoom meetings and virtual campus tours became the primary method of recruiting. For his part, Denson says it was not necessarily a bad way to recruit.

“I look at every obstacle as an opportunity. Obviously, COVID presented us a lot of obstacles but also with great opportunities,” he said. “It allowed us to have to go really deep and really get to know these young men, who they are, which is something I think we should be doing anyway. Going beyond just their play-making ability and really getting into their lives.”

CSU Signees

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown

Jeb Secrist OL 6-6 275 Salem, Va.

Deymon Fleming QB 6-2 195 Stone Mountain, Ga.

Nicholas Bartalo LB 6-1 220 Tampa, Fla.

Seth Anderson WR 6-0 175 Suwanee, Ga.

Laron Davis DL 6-3 270 Daytona Beach, Fla.

Jared Moorer DB 5-9 160 Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Jaylin Hayward WR 5-11 173 Summerville (First Baptist School)

Jomel Robinson LB 6-1 205 Lithonia, Ga.

Timothy Ruff WR 5-10 175 Shelby, N.C.

Boogsie Silvera DB 5-11 185 Pembroke Pines, Fla.

Vinson Davis WR 5-8 160 Plantation, Fla.