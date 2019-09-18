He wasn't exactly invisible on the First Baptist football team last season, but Sincere Brown knew the Hurricanes’ offense revolved around star running back Michel Dukes.

After all, Dukes was the best player in school history and finished his career with more than 8,000 rushing yards before heading for Clemson to play for coach Dabo Swinney.

Even with Dukes on the field, Brown was able to piece together an impressive junior season. The 6-5 receiver caught 16 passes, averaging 33 yards per catch. Six of those receptions went for touchdowns.

With Dukes gone and the addition of a passing quarterback in junior Will Daniel, the big-play options on offense have been plentiful for Brown and his fellow receivers so far this season.

Daniel, who transferred to First Baptist from Bishop England, has thrown for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns in the Hurricanes’ 4-0 start. It is not surprising to Brown, who predicted big things for the offense during the preseason.

“We are better balanced, and we have improved in some key areas,” Brown said. “Mikey was great. We all love Mikey and he was the franchise of the program for a long time. But he’s gone now and we have to step up individually and as a team. We have good players here. I think people will be surprised at how good we can be offensively.”

Through four games, Brown has 18 receptions for 504 yards, averaging 28 yards per catch, and four touchdowns. He currently leads all Lowcountry receivers in yardage as he appears headed for a 1,000-yard season.

First Baptist head coach Johnny Waters says even more impressive than Brown’s big-play ability is the leadership he brings as a senior.

“Sincere is a big team guy,” Waters said. “He wants to win more than anything else. He has taken ownership of this team. There is a huge difference in his play.”

Brown made a verbal commitment to Appalachian State over the summer, taking a load of pressure off the recruiting process. He transferred to First Baptist from Stratford after his sophomore year and says the move proved to be a turning point for him, on and off the field.

“I definitely feel like First Baptist has helped prepare me for all of these opportunities,” he said. “The education part and the teachers I have here have been so helpful in preparing me for the next level. Nothing against Stratford, but this was a great move for me personally.”

First Baptist plays at home Friday night against Cardinal Newman.